GodLike and Soul qualify for BGIS 2025 Semifinals 

Fan-favorite teams GodLike and Soul have qualified for the Semifinals Week 1 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025. A total of 16 squads from the Wildcard Stage have seized their spots in the Semifinals Week 1. On the other hand, 48 teams were eliminated from the competition.

The Wildcard Stage took place from March 24 to 27, featuring 64 squads. The 16 qualified teams from the Wildcard and the top 16 from the Quarterfinals will enter Semifinals Week 1 for eight spots in the Grand Finals. While the bottom 24 squads will move to the Semifinals Week 2. The Semifinals will begin on March 29 with 32 teams.

GodLike and Soul's performance in BGIS 2025 Wildcard

Here are the 16 teams that have qualified for the Semifinals Week 1 from the Wildcard:

GodLike Esports Vasista Esports Cincinnati Kids Diesel Esports Likitha Esports THW - 60 points Team Soul Reckoning Esports Altitude Bot Army Wobble Gaming Inferno Squad FS Esports Rider Esports Orangutang Troy Tamilan

Team GodLike embarked on an epic run in the Wildcard and topped the overall points table. The renowned squad, led by Punk, demonstrated their dominance in the opening match and delivered a massive 28-kill Chicken Dinner. The team posted 77 points in the overall standings after six matches.

GodLike had stumbled a bit in the Quarterfinals but managed to bounce back in the Wildcard. The team went on to play aggressively in the stage and found its signature form.

Team Soul suffered a horrible start to the Wildcard as the Manay-led brigade collected a meager 11 points in its first three matches. That said, the team showed remarkable improvement in its last three matches and jumped to seventh on the overall scoreboard with 53 points. The team also secured a Chicken Dinner.

Team Soul was phenomenal in the Grind event but faced challenges in the Quarterfinals. The team finally found its momentum in the Wildcard and will aim to remain consistent in the upcoming matches.

Besides these two teams, Pukar-led Vasista Esports and Juicy-led Cincinnati Kids also did well in the BGIS Wildcard. Likitha Esports also improved its performance in this stage and reached the Semifinals. Orangutan Gamimg and Troy Tamilan somehow claimed a spot in the top 16 and qualified for the next BGIS stage.

