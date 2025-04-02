BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 1 Day 4: Schedule, teams, and how to watch 

The final day (Day 4) of the BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 1 is all set to be played on April 2, 2025. The 32 participating teams, who have played nine matches so far, will contest in their last three matches on Day 4. The top eight will claim their spot in the LAN Finals, while the rest will face each other in the Semifinals Week 2.

Many popular lineups like Soul, Revenant XSpark, and 8Bit will aim to bounce back in the final three matches of the BGIS Semifinals Week 1. A few teams, such as GodLike and Cincinnati Kids, are already in a strong position after Day 3.

Participating groups in BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 1

Group A

Troy Tamilan Esports Vasista Esports Revenant XSpark SOA Orangutan True Ripper X Jelly FS Esports TWOB

Group B

GodLike 8Bit Rider Esports Hail Inferno Squad Altitude Bot Army Wobble Gaming 4EverX

Group C

Reckoning Genesis Medal Esports Diesel Esports Mastermind Mavericks H4K Cincinnati Kids GlitchxReborn

Group D

Hyderabad Hydras Team Soul Phoenix Likitha Team Versatile Rivalry THWxNONX Team Tamilas

Day 4 schedule

Each group will play three matches. You can catch the action live on the Krafton India Esports YouTube channel from 3:30 pm onwards. Here is the schedule for Day 4:

Match 1 - Erangel - Groups A and C

Match 2 - Miramar- Groups C and D

Match 3 - Sanhok - Groups B and C

Match 4 - Erangel - Groups A and D

Match 5 - Sanhok - Groups B and D

Match 6 - Erangel - Groups A and B

Team GodLike stands first in the overall leaderboard with 90 points and one Chicken Dinner after nine matches of the BGIS Semifinals Week 1. Cincinnati Kids, led by Juicy, stands second in the table with 88 points and two Chicken Dinners. Underdogs Rider, FS, and SOA have scored 75, 74, and 66 points, respectively.

Team Versatile and Orangutan are in sixth and seventh spots with 65 and 62 points, respectively. True Rippers, led by Jelly, is 10th with 57 points. Genesis and Likitha have scored 50 points each. THW has collected 49 points in their nine games.

Team Soul moved up to 20th with 48 points after Day 3 of the BGIS Semifinals. Medal Esports, led by Prince, is in 24th place with 45 points and one Chicken Dinner. Revenant XSpark, defending champions, stands 26th with 41 points. Team 8Bit is 27th with 39 points despite winning one Chicken Dinner. HADS and Altitude bring up the bottom two with 25 points each.

