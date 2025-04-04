BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 2 Day 2: Groups, schedule, and how to watch 

Day 2 of the BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 2 will take place on April 4, featuring all 24 participating teams competing in four matches each. These teams, divided into three groups, are fighting in Round Robin format and will play a total of 16 matches across four days. The top eight teams from the leaderboard will earn a spot in the Grand Finals.
The top eight teams from the Semifinals Week 1 have already reached the Grand Finals, which is scheduled to be played from April 25 to 27 in Kolkata, West Bengal. A total of 16 teams will compete there for a huge prize pool of ₹2 crore.
Participating teams and groups in Semifinals Week 2 of BGIS 2025
Group A
- Orangutan Gaming
- Hail Inferno Squad
- Vasista Esports
- Bot Army
- TSTYL X TWOB
- Diesel Esports
- Revenant XSpark
- Altitude
Group B
- Rider Esports
- Team Tamilas
- Troy Tamilan
- Likitha Esports
- Medal Esports
- Team Soul
- GlitchxReborn
- Hades H4K
Group C
- Hyderabad Hydras
- Mastermind Mavericks
- THExNONX
- Genesis Esports
- Wobble Gaming
- Phoenix
- 8Bit
- 4EverxRedxRoss
Schedule and where to watch
Each group will battle in four matches on Day 2. Fans can watch these battles live from 3 PM IST onwards on the Krafton India Esports Youtube channel.
Here is the schedule for Day 2:
- Match 1 - Erangel - Group B and C
- Match 2 - Miramar - Group A and B
- Match 3 - Sanhok - Group A and C
- Match 4 - Sanhok - Group B and C
- Match 5 - Miramar - Group A and C
- Match 6 - Erangel - Group A and B
Wobble Gaming made a strong start to the BGIS Semifinals Week 2. The lineup has accumulated 45 points in their four matches on Day 1. Medal Esports also looked great and grabbed 41 points, including 28 eliminations. Bot Army and Orangutan collected 31 and 30 points, respectively.
Team Soul also bounced back after their poor run in the BGIS Semifinals Week 1. The team finished sixth with 28 points and one Chicken Dinner after Day 1. Team Tamilas, led by MrIGL, was 11th with 23 points.
Revenant XSpark had a slow opening as the defending champions ranked 15th with 21 points, including 17 kills. GlitchxReborn came 17th with 18 points. Likitha Esports has scored 17 points. Phoenix and 8Bit also had a disappointing start to the BGIS Semifinals Week 2, as they scored 13 and 8 points, respectively. 4Everx was in the last spot with five points.