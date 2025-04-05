BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 2 Day 3: Overall points table and highlights 

By Gametube
Modified Apr 05, 2025 21:11 IST
Medal Esports ranks first after Day 3 of BGIS Semifinals Week 2 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
Medal Esports ranks first after Day 3 of BGIS Semifinals Week 2 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

DAY 3 of the BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 2 wrapped up on April 5, 2025, and Medal Esports remained in first position with 143 points and two Chicken Dinners. 4Everx moved up to the second spot with 95 points and two Chicken Dinners. HadsxH4K also had a nice run on Day 3, jumping to third rank with 84 points. Rider Esports ensured fourth place with 83 points.

All 24 participants have participated in their 12 matches in the first three days of the BGIS Semifinals Week 2. They will play their rest four encounters of the stage on Day 4. The best eight performers from the total points table will claim a spot in the LAN Finals Kolkata.

Overall scoreboard after Day 3 of BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 2

  1. Medal Esports - 143 points
  2. 4EverxRedxRoss - 95 points
  3. HadesxH4K - 84 points
  4. Rider Esports - 83 points
  5. Team Soul - 82 points
  6. Phoenix - 82 points
  7. THWxNONX - 79 points
  8. Likitha Esports - 77 points
  9. Wobble Gsming - 75 points
  10. Bot Army - 74 points
  11. Orangutan - 73 points
  12. Inferno Squad - 68 points
  13. Genesis Esports - 67 points
  14. 8Bit - 65 points
  15. Altitude - 63 points
  16. Revenant XSpark - 57 points
  17. Vasista - 56 points
  18. Hyderabad Hydras - 55 points
  19. Team Tamilas - 51 points
  20. GlitchxReborn - 48 points
  21. Troy Tamilan - 46 points
  22. Diesel Esports - 45 points
  23. Mastermind Mavericks - 44 points
  24. TSTYLxTWOB - 33 points

Team Soul, led by BGMI pro Manya, finished fifth with 82 points, including 59 kills. The club has won only one Chicken Dinner so far in the BGIS Semifinals Week 2. Phoenix played aggressively and moved up to sixth rank with 82 points.

THW slipped from second to seventh spot with 79 points and two Chicken Dinners after their poor run on Day 3. Likitha ranked eighth with 77 points, including 59 kills. Wobble Gaming fell to ninth rank with 75 points, while Bot Army was 10th with 74 points.

Orangutan had a mediocre run on Day 3 as well, with the side ranking 11th with 73 points. Inferno and Genesis scored 68 and 67 points, respectively. Team 8Bit and Revenant XSpark took the 14th and 16th places with 65 and 57 points, respectively.

Vasista ranked 17th with 56 points. Team Tamilas has struggled in their many matches in the past three days and stood 19th with 51 points. Mastermind Mavericks ranked 23rd with 44 points, while TWOB was at the bottom with 33 points.

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
