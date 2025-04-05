BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 2 Day 3: Overall points table and highlights 

DAY 3 of the BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 2 wrapped up on April 5, 2025, and Medal Esports remained in first position with 143 points and two Chicken Dinners. 4Everx moved up to the second spot with 95 points and two Chicken Dinners. HadsxH4K also had a nice run on Day 3, jumping to third rank with 84 points. Rider Esports ensured fourth place with 83 points.

Ad

All 24 participants have participated in their 12 matches in the first three days of the BGIS Semifinals Week 2. They will play their rest four encounters of the stage on Day 4. The best eight performers from the total points table will claim a spot in the LAN Finals Kolkata.

Overall scoreboard after Day 3 of BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 2

Ad

Trending

Medal Esports - 143 points 4EverxRedxRoss - 95 points HadesxH4K - 84 points Rider Esports - 83 points Team Soul - 82 points Phoenix - 82 points THWxNONX - 79 points Likitha Esports - 77 points Wobble Gsming - 75 points Bot Army - 74 points Orangutan - 73 points Inferno Squad - 68 points Genesis Esports - 67 points 8Bit - 65 points Altitude - 63 points Revenant XSpark - 57 points Vasista - 56 points Hyderabad Hydras - 55 points Team Tamilas - 51 points GlitchxReborn - 48 points Troy Tamilan - 46 points Diesel Esports - 45 points Mastermind Mavericks - 44 points TSTYLxTWOB - 33 points

Team Soul, led by BGMI pro Manya, finished fifth with 82 points, including 59 kills. The club has won only one Chicken Dinner so far in the BGIS Semifinals Week 2. Phoenix played aggressively and moved up to sixth rank with 82 points.

Ad

THW slipped from second to seventh spot with 79 points and two Chicken Dinners after their poor run on Day 3. Likitha ranked eighth with 77 points, including 59 kills. Wobble Gaming fell to ninth rank with 75 points, while Bot Army was 10th with 74 points.

Ad

Orangutan had a mediocre run on Day 3 as well, with the side ranking 11th with 73 points. Inferno and Genesis scored 68 and 67 points, respectively. Team 8Bit and Revenant XSpark took the 14th and 16th places with 65 and 57 points, respectively.

Vasista ranked 17th with 56 points. Team Tamilas has struggled in their many matches in the past three days and stood 19th with 51 points. Mastermind Mavericks ranked 23rd with 44 points, while TWOB was at the bottom with 33 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gametube Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure). Know More