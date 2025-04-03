BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 2: Teams, groups, format, and how to watch 

The Semifinals Week 2 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025 will be played from April 3 to 6. The teams ranked 9th to 32nd from Semifinals Week 1 will compete in this stage. These 24 teams have been divided into three groups, with each team playing 16 matches. The top eight teams from Week 2 will move to the Grand Finals, while the remaining 16 teams will be eliminated from the India Series 2025.

The Semifinals Week 1 took place from March 29 to April 2, where 32 teams competed for eight spots in the BGIS Grand Finals. The bottom 24 teams have been given another chance to prove themselves to secure a spot in the Grand Finals, which will be played from April 25 to 27.

Participating teams and groups in Semifinals Week 2 of BGIS 2025

Group A

Orangutan Gaming Hail Inferno Squad Vasista Esports Bot Army TSTYL X TWOB Diesel Esports Revenant XSpark Altitude

Group B

Rider Esports Team Tamilas Troy Tamilan Likitha Esports Medal Esports Team Soul GlitchxReborn Hades H4K

Group C

Hyderabad Hydras Mastermind Mavericks THExNONX Genesis Esports Wobble Gaming Phoenix 8Bit 4EverxRedxRoss

How to watch and schedule

The Semifinals Week 2 will be streamed live from 3 PM onwards only on the YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports.

Here is the timetable for each day:

Match 1 - 3:30 pm

Match 2 - 4:15 pm

Match 3 - 5:00 pm

Match 4 - 5:40 pm

Match 5 - 6:20 pm

Match 6 -7:05 pm

In the Semifinals Week 1, Cincinnati Kids, GodLike, and FS Esports were in the top three of the overall standings. Rivalry X NRI and Reckoning also looked impressive there. True Rippers, SOA, and Versatile were also in the top eight. These eight teams have secured their place in the BGIS Grand Finals.

Orangutan Gaming had a great run in the Semifinals Week 1, but they fell short by a slim margin and finished ninth in the overall standings. The Aaru-led powerhouse will aim to do better in Week 2 and earn a spot in the Finale.

Rider Esports was 10th in the Semifinals Week 1. Team Tamilas, an experienced squad, ranked 14th and had faltered a bit in the previous stage.

Renowned teams like Soul, Revenant XSpark, and 8Bit struggled in Week 1. These three teams were in the bottom eight of the overall standings. Altitude was in the last spot. These clubs will look to make a comeback in the BGIS Semifinals Week 2.

