BGIS 2025 The Grind Group B Day 2: Overall points table and highlights 

Day 2 of Group B of the BGIS 2025 The Grind ended on Sunday, February 16, 2025. THW came out on the top of the overall standings with 104 points and three Chicken Dinners. Team Jelly also played well, jumping to second rank with 97 points, including 58 eliminations. Although FS Esports slipped to third place with 96 points, the team has performed well so far in the event.

Hyderabad Hydras fell to the fourth spot with 90 points and one Chicken Dinner. Silly Esports and 4Ever ensured fifth and sixth places with 79 and 76 points respectively. Raven Esports struggled on Day 2 and slumped to seventh position in the overall standings with 68 points, followed by TWM.

Renowned squad Gods Reign has had an average performance so far in the Grind, and the Destro-led roster ranked eighth with 65 points. WindGod, another experienced lineup, stood 10th with 64 points. Team Insane, led by Aadi, came 14th with 44 points. Vasista was 16th with 37 points.

Day 2 overview of BGIS 2025 The Grind Group B

Match 7 - Erangel

FS Esports started the day with a 14-point Chicken Dinner. Team Jelly too made a nice start and earned 10 points, while TWM secured nine points. Thanks to NinjaJod’s five eliminations, Gods Reign also accumulated nine points.

Match 8 - Miramar

Team 4Ever achieved their first Chicken Dinner of the Grind with 22 points. Their key player Lucifer was remarkable, claiming nine kills himself. WindGod and TWM added 17 and 12 points to their respective tallies. Gods Reign took 11 points, including seven kills.

Match 9 - Sanhok

THW pulled off a 15-point victory in the third encounter of the day. Team Jelly also played fearlessly and grabbed 18 points. Their star players Sam and Kiolmao picked up six and five kills respectively. Raven and Hyderabad Hydras took 11 and 10 important points respectively.

Match 10 - Sanhok

TWM secured their first Chicken Dinner of the Grind with 21 points. FS Esports also exhibited impressive performance, earning 18 points. Troy and WindGod managed 13 and 11 points respectively.

Match 11 - Miramar

RGC performed brilliantly and won an 18-point Chicken Dinner. Team Silly and Hyderabad Hydras posted 16 and 14 points on the leaderboard respectively. Inferno and THW claimed eight points each.

Match 12 - Erangel

THW clinched a huge 23-point victory in the last match of Day 2. Team 4Ever and Insane garnered 14 and 10 crucial points respectively. Hyderabad Hydras and Team Jelly scored nine and eight points respectively.

