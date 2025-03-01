BGIS 2025 The Grind Round 2 Day 3: Overall standings and highlights 

Day 3 of BGIS 2025 Round 2 took place on March 1, 2025, with Groups 3 and 4 participating in three matches each. These groups will compete in their remaining three matches of Round 2 on March 2, and the best seven teams from each group will achieve a seat in Round 3. In total, 512 teams are competing in this round.

In Group 3, Wyld Fangs dominated in their three matches of BGIS Round 2. Their rising star, TraceGod, was remarkable on Day 3. Team Hope Kuki and Royal Emperor also played well.

In Group 4, SOUR Esports displayed magnificent performances and won two out of their three matches. Snowie Frenzy and Raka X SAS Esports have also had a great start to the round.

Day 3 highlights of BGIS 2025 Round 2

Group 3

Wyld Fangs - 47 points Team Hope Kuki - 36 points Royal Emperor - 36 points Wild Tempest - 30 points Quark Esports - 29 points SOA Esports - 26 points Slamgod Esports - 14 points Not Reachable - 10 points Ultima Officials - 9 points Exallos Esports - 8 points Team Blasty - 8 points Team Whos - 7 points EDGE Master - 4 points Lucifer Esports - 4 points Sky Gaming - 2 points BTW Official - 1 point

Despite not winning any matches, Wyld Fangs ranked first with 47 points. The Sensei-led squad played aggressively and claimed 35 eliminations. Team Hope Kuki and Royal Emperor, who secured second and third places respectively, scored 36 points each. Wild Tempest came fourth with 30 points, while Quark claimed fifth place with 29 points.

Slamgod had an average start to Round 2 of BGIS as the squad scored only 14 points. EDGE Master and Lucifer grabbed only four points each in their three matches. BTW came 16th with only one point.

Group 4

SOUR Esports - 46 points Snowie Frenzy - 32 points Raka X SAS - 32 points Team Next Level - 23 points Hyper Esports - 22 points Team Ultra Esports - 18 points We Unstoppable - 17 points WSB Gaming - 17 points Team Jibran - 13 points Python - 12 points One Peace - 12 points Demotivate Esports - 11 points Open Challenge Esports - 7 points Super Nova Kashmir - 5 points Veer Esports - 4 points OCEAN 13 Officials - 3 points

SOUR Esports claimed the first spot with 46 points and two Chicken Dinners. Snowie Frenzy stood second in the group with 32 points, followed by Raka X SAS. Team Next and Hyper secured third and fourth places to their respective names. Team Ultra scored 18 points in their three games of the BGIS 2025.

