BGIS 2025 The Grind Round 2 Day 3: Overall standings and highlights 

By Gametube
Modified Mar 01, 2025 22:28 IST
Day 3 of BGIS 2025 Round 3 was held on March 1 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
Day 3 of BGIS 2025 Round 3 was held on March 1 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Day 3 of BGIS 2025 Round 2 took place on March 1, 2025, with Groups 3 and 4 participating in three matches each. These groups will compete in their remaining three matches of Round 2 on March 2, and the best seven teams from each group will achieve a seat in Round 3. In total, 512 teams are competing in this round.

Ad

In Group 3, Wyld Fangs dominated in their three matches of BGIS Round 2. Their rising star, TraceGod, was remarkable on Day 3. Team Hope Kuki and Royal Emperor also played well.

In Group 4, SOUR Esports displayed magnificent performances and won two out of their three matches. Snowie Frenzy and Raka X SAS Esports have also had a great start to the round.

Day 3 highlights of BGIS 2025 Round 2

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Group 3

  1. Wyld Fangs - 47 points
  2. Team Hope Kuki - 36 points
  3. Royal Emperor - 36 points
  4. Wild Tempest - 30 points
  5. Quark Esports - 29 points
  6. SOA Esports - 26 points
  7. Slamgod Esports - 14 points
  8. Not Reachable - 10 points
  9. Ultima Officials - 9 points
  10. Exallos Esports - 8 points
  11. Team Blasty - 8 points
  12. Team Whos - 7 points
  13. EDGE Master - 4 points
  14. Lucifer Esports - 4 points
  15. Sky Gaming - 2 points
  16. BTW Official - 1 point

Despite not winning any matches, Wyld Fangs ranked first with 47 points. The Sensei-led squad played aggressively and claimed 35 eliminations. Team Hope Kuki and Royal Emperor, who secured second and third places respectively, scored 36 points each. Wild Tempest came fourth with 30 points, while Quark claimed fifth place with 29 points.

Ad
Ad

Slamgod had an average start to Round 2 of BGIS as the squad scored only 14 points. EDGE Master and Lucifer grabbed only four points each in their three matches. BTW came 16th with only one point.

Group 4

  1. SOUR Esports - 46 points
  2. Snowie Frenzy - 32 points
  3. Raka X SAS - 32 points
  4. Team Next Level - 23 points
  5. Hyper Esports - 22 points
  6. Team Ultra Esports - 18 points
  7. We Unstoppable - 17 points
  8. WSB Gaming - 17 points
  9. Team Jibran - 13 points
  10. Python - 12 points
  11. One Peace - 12 points
  12. Demotivate Esports - 11 points
  13. Open Challenge Esports - 7 points
  14. Super Nova Kashmir - 5 points
  15. Veer Esports - 4 points
  16. OCEAN 13 Officials - 3 points
Ad

SOUR Esports claimed the first spot with 46 points and two Chicken Dinners. Snowie Frenzy stood second in the group with 32 points, followed by Raka X SAS. Team Next and Hyper secured third and fourth places to their respective names. Team Ultra scored 18 points in their three games of the BGIS 2025.

Quick Links

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी