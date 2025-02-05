BGIS 2025 The Grind Week 1 Day 1: Overall standings and highlights 

Day 1 of the BGIS 2025 The Grind Week 1 has come to an end. Team Cosmic emerged as the top performer of the day after six matches. The club accumulated 54 points with the help of one Chicken Dinner and 30 finishes. Team VST came second in the table with 52 points and two Chicken Dinners, while Team OMG ranked third with 52 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Wyld Fangs — featuring BGMI stars Scoutop and Sensei — came fourth with 46 points despite not winning any games on the BGIS The Grind Day 1. Alibaba Raiders secured the fifth position with 38 points and one Chicken Dinner. DO OR DIE and Team Empire came sixth and seventh with 33 and 32 points, respectively.

Team E4E and Aerobotz collected 28 points each. Jubilant Divine also had a average run as the side scored 27 points. TMG and A6 ensured 24 points each, while Genxfm and M4 grabbed 22 and 13 points, respectively.

Trending

Day 1 overall standings of BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 1

Match 1 - Erangel

Team OMG won the opening match with 15 points. Team Cosmic also had a good start, securing 13 points. Wyld Fangs managed nine points, including five eliminations, while TMG and E4E ensured seven points each.

Match 2 - Miramar

Alibaba Raider came out victorious in the second game with 15 points. Team OMG and Team Cosmic had another great match as they added 13 and 12 points, respectively. DO OR DIE grabbed 11 points.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Team VST bounced back in the third battle of the Grind and claimed a 17-point victory. Wyld Fangs played aggressively and earned 14 points thanks to Scout’s four kills. Team E4E grabbed nine points.

Match 4 - Sanhok

Team VST clinched their second Chicken Dinner with 18 points. Team OMG, Hope, and Wyld Fangs scored 15, 14, and 11 points respectively. Genxfm and Jubilant Divine put eight and seven points to their respective names.

Match 5 - Miramar

Team Empire made a great comeback in the fifth encounter and won a 14-kill Chicken Dinner. Alibaba Raiders earned 13 points with the help of eight eliminations. Team A6 and VST ensured 11 and eight points to their respective names.

Match 6 - Erangel

The Cosmic put up a wonderful performance and earned their first Chicken Dinner of the BGIS 2025 The Grind with 18 points. Jubilant Divine picked up 11 points, while Team Empire and Genxfm took nine points each.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback