BGIS 2025 The Grind Week 2 Day 2: Overall rankings and highlights 

Big Brother Esports kept up its astonishing performances on Day 2 of the BGIS 2025 The Grind. The team finished first on the overall scoreboard with 119 points and a Chicken Dinner. Right on its heels, SBA Officials jumped to second with 117 points and two Chicken Dinners. Genesis Esports, an experienced lineup, maintained its consistency and stood third with 111 points and three Chicken Dinners.

THM and Karunaadu Esports finished fourth and fifth with 81 and 80 points respectively, supplemented by two Chicken Dinners apiece. Gujarat Tigers, led by ClutchGod, jumped to eighth with 64 points. Moving down, GalaxyxReborn and Rivals Ape scored 51 and 45 points respectively, while WSB Gaming finished 14th with 39 points.

These 16 teams have played 12 matches in the first two days of the BGIS The Grind Week 2. They will contest the remaining 12 matches on Day 3 and 4.

Day 2 summary of BGIS 2025 The Grind Week 2

Match 7 - Erangel

Karunaadu Esports registered a 21-kill victory to its name. LOC played aggressively and ensured 21 points, including 15 eliminations. Rivals Ape and I20 grabbed nine and eight points respectively. Genesis and Gujarat Tigers added seven and five points to their respective tallies.

Match 8 - Miramar

SBA Officials claimed a massive 26-point Chicken Dinner. Star player Shayaan was impressive as he singlehandedly amassed seven finishes. TGL and Rivals Ape added 14 and 10 points to their respective tallies. Following its mediocre display, the Gujarat Tigers accrued eight points.

Match 9 - Sanhok

THM Esports grabbed a remarkable 20-point victory. SBA had another fine outing, earning 14 points. Team I20 and LOC managed 10 points apiece. Replicating its previous performance, the Gujarat Tigers posted eight points on the board.

Match 10 - Sanhok

Genesis Esports acquired its third Chicken Dinner of the BGIS The Grind with 24 points. Squad member Apollo characterized his team's display by claiming seven kills. RML garnered 11 points and five kills. TGL and Rivals Ape picked up nine and eight points respectively.

Match 11 - Miramar

WSB Gaming bounced back and seized its first Chicken Dinner of the BGIS The Grind with 19 points. Meanwhile, Big Brother adopted an aggressive approach and scored 22 points alongside 16 kills. RIP Officials and GlicthxReborn amassed 13 and nine points respectively.

Match 12 - Erangel

SBA Officials won the last game of Day 2 with 20 points. Big Brother and Karunaadu Esports collected 15 and 10 points respectively. RIP and TGL added nine and eight points to their tallies.

