BGIS 2025 Wildcard Day 2: Overall rankings and highlights 

By Gametube
Modified Mar 25, 2025 21:30 IST
Day 2 of BGIS Wildcard was held on Tuesday (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports, Instagram/Scout)
Day 2 of BGIS Wildcard was held on Tuesday (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports, Instagram/Scout)

Day 2 of the BGIS 2025 Wildcard was played on March 25, during which Groups A and C contested in their respective three matches. GodLike Esports performed well and topped the scoreboard in Group A after their initial three games, while 4Barriers earned first place in Group C.

All the 64 participating teams — divided into four groups — have played their initial three matches of the Wildcard. These teams will once again be placed into four groups for the remaining three matches. Finally, the best 16 teams from the overall points table will reach the Semifinals Week 2.

Overall standings of BGIS 2025 Wildcard after Day 2

  1. GodLike - 40 points
  2. Cincinnati Kids - 35 points
  3. 4Barriers- 35 points
  4. DSL - 34 points
  5. FS Esports - 31 points
  6. THW - 31 points
  7. Likitha Esports - 31 points
  8. K9 Esports - 31 points
  9. SBZ - 28 points
  10. Reckoning - 28 points
  11. Royal Emperor - 27 points
  12. Inferno Squad - 26 points
  13. Troy Tamilan - 24 points
  14. Areobotz - 23 points
  15. CV - 23 points
  16. LOC - 23 points
  17. Orangutan - 22 points
  18. Rider - 22 points
  19. WOB - 21 points
  20. OMG - 21 points
  21. Godsgiven - 20 points
  22. Vasista Esports - 20 points
  23. M4 - 20 points
  24. ARC Knight - 19 points
  25. DC - 19 points
  26. Gods Reign - 19 points
  27. EGGY- 4AM - 19 points
  28. VST - 18 points
  29. Mysterious - 18 points
  30. Shockwave - 17 points
  31. INTNS - 17 points
  32. Rivals Ape - 17 points
  33. WindGod - 17 points
  34. AIB - 17 points
  35. Autobotz - 17 points
  36. SBA - 14
  37. 4Merical - 14 points
  38. Universe 7 - 14 points
  39. Mafia - 14 points
  40. Raka SAS - 14 points
  41. SOUR - 14 points
  42. Altitude - 14 points
  43. Jaguar - 13 points
  44. Raven Esports - 12 points
  45. Bot Army - 12 points
  46. Team Halo - 12 points
  47. NC - 12 points
  48. VOLC - 11 points
  49. Team Soul - 11 points
  50. Alibaba Raiders - 10 points
  51. DO OR DIE - 10 points
  52. Wyld Fangs - 9 points
  53. NV - 8 points
  54. ACE - 7 points
  55. ESG - 7 points
  56. Gujarat Tigers - 7 points
  57. AKRO - 7 points
  58. INT Furious - 7 points
  59. ARNCR - 7 points
  60. 2OP - 4 points
  61. IIT - 4 points
  62. F4 - 3 points
  63. BO7S - 2 points
  64. 4TR - 1 point
GodLike Esports, led by Punk, topped the overall standings with 40 points and one Chicken Dinner after their three matches. The fan-favorite club won a huge 28-point Chicken Dinner in their opening game of the Wildcard. Cincinnati Kids followed them in the second position with 35 points, while 4Barriers — also with 35 points — finished third.

Likitha and K9 Esports came seventh and eighth with 31 and 29 points, respectively. Shadow Blitz and Reckoning — each with 28 points — followed them in the ninth and tenth position, respectively. Orangutan Gaming, led by Aaru, collected 22 points and stood 17th in the overall standings.

Gods Reign, led by Destro, ranked 26th with 19 points, while Team Soul, who had a poor run, finished 49th with only 11 points. Moving on, Wyld Fangs finished 52nd after scoring nine points and Gujarat Tigers earned the 56th position with seven points.

Edited by Shraman Mitra
