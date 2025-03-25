BGIS 2025 Wildcard Day 2: Overall rankings and highlights 

Day 2 of the BGIS 2025 Wildcard was played on March 25, during which Groups A and C contested in their respective three matches. GodLike Esports performed well and topped the scoreboard in Group A after their initial three games, while 4Barriers earned first place in Group C.
All the 64 participating teams — divided into four groups — have played their initial three matches of the Wildcard. These teams will once again be placed into four groups for the remaining three matches. Finally, the best 16 teams from the overall points table will reach the Semifinals Week 2.
Overall standings of BGIS 2025 Wildcard after Day 2
- GodLike - 40 points
- Cincinnati Kids - 35 points
- 4Barriers- 35 points
- DSL - 34 points
- FS Esports - 31 points
- THW - 31 points
- Likitha Esports - 31 points
- K9 Esports - 31 points
- SBZ - 28 points
- Reckoning - 28 points
- Royal Emperor - 27 points
- Inferno Squad - 26 points
- Troy Tamilan - 24 points
- Areobotz - 23 points
- CV - 23 points
- LOC - 23 points
- Orangutan - 22 points
- Rider - 22 points
- WOB - 21 points
- OMG - 21 points
- Godsgiven - 20 points
- Vasista Esports - 20 points
- M4 - 20 points
- ARC Knight - 19 points
- DC - 19 points
- Gods Reign - 19 points
- EGGY- 4AM - 19 points
- VST - 18 points
- Mysterious - 18 points
- Shockwave - 17 points
- INTNS - 17 points
- Rivals Ape - 17 points
- WindGod - 17 points
- AIB - 17 points
- Autobotz - 17 points
- SBA - 14
- 4Merical - 14 points
- Universe 7 - 14 points
- Mafia - 14 points
- Raka SAS - 14 points
- SOUR - 14 points
- Altitude - 14 points
- Jaguar - 13 points
- Raven Esports - 12 points
- Bot Army - 12 points
- Team Halo - 12 points
- NC - 12 points
- VOLC - 11 points
- Team Soul - 11 points
- Alibaba Raiders - 10 points
- DO OR DIE - 10 points
- Wyld Fangs - 9 points
- NV - 8 points
- ACE - 7 points
- ESG - 7 points
- Gujarat Tigers - 7 points
- AKRO - 7 points
- INT Furious - 7 points
- ARNCR - 7 points
- 2OP - 4 points
- IIT - 4 points
- F4 - 3 points
- BO7S - 2 points
- 4TR - 1 point
GodLike Esports, led by Punk, topped the overall standings with 40 points and one Chicken Dinner after their three matches. The fan-favorite club won a huge 28-point Chicken Dinner in their opening game of the Wildcard. Cincinnati Kids followed them in the second position with 35 points, while 4Barriers — also with 35 points — finished third.
Likitha and K9 Esports came seventh and eighth with 31 and 29 points, respectively. Shadow Blitz and Reckoning — each with 28 points — followed them in the ninth and tenth position, respectively. Orangutan Gaming, led by Aaru, collected 22 points and stood 17th in the overall standings.
Gods Reign, led by Destro, ranked 26th with 19 points, while Team Soul, who had a poor run, finished 49th with only 11 points. Moving on, Wyld Fangs finished 52nd after scoring nine points and Gujarat Tigers earned the 56th position with seven points.