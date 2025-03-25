BGIS 2025 Wildcard Day 2: Teams, groups, schedule, and how to watch

By Gametube
Modified Mar 25, 2025 07:26 IST
Day 2 of BGIS Wildcard takes place on Tuesday (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
Day 2 of BGIS Wildcard takes place on March 25, 2025, (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Day 2 of the BGIS 2025 Wildcard will unfold on March 25, when teams from Groups A and C will play three matches. Earlier, the opening day featured Groups B and D. After the conclusion of the first three matches, the 64 participating teams will once again be seeded into four groups for the next three matches.

After the completion of six matches, teams ranked between 1st and 16th on the total points table will get a spot in the Semifinals Week 2. Squads placed between 17th and 64th will be eliminated from the 2025 season of the India Series.

Participating teams on Day 2 of BGIS 2025 Wildcard

Group A

  1. Troy Tamilan
  2. NVS
  3. Gods Reign
  4. Orangutan
  5. GodLike Esports
  6. IIT
  7. SWE
  8. Cincinnati Kids
  9. Alibaba Raiders
  10. Autobotz
  11. Halo
  12. AKZ
  13. Fearless 4
  14. SBA Esports
  15. LOC
  16. Aerobotz

Group C

  1. Royal Emperor
  2. Rivals Ape X
  3. Raven Esports
  4. RES
  5. 4Merical
  6. Gujarat Tigers
  7. DCLW
  8. DSL
  9. Jaguar Esports
  10. 2OP
  11. BO7S
  12. 4 Barriers
  13. OMG
  14. MFO
  15. Inferno Squad
  16. MYT

Schedule and where to watch

Group A will play in the first, second, and third matches of the second day, while Group C will take part in the fourth, fifth, and sixth matches. Starting at 3 pm IST, these intense battles will be broadcast live on the Krafton India Esports YouTube channel in Hindi and English.

youtube-cover
Here is the map rotation for Day 2:

  • Match 1 - Erangel - Group A - 3:30 pm
  • Match 2 - Miramar - Group A - 4:15 pm
  • Match 3 - Sanhok - Group A - 5:00 pm
  • Match 4 - Sanhok - Group C - 5:40 pm
  • Match 5 - Miramar - Group C - 6:20 pm
  • Match 6 - Erangel - Group C - 7:05 pm

Fan favourite GodLike Esports will play in Group A of the BGIS Wildcard. The Punk-led squad had a modest run in the Quarterfinals. They will hope to bounce back in this do-or-die stage.

Gods Reign and Orangutan are also part of Group A. These experienced lineups had an average run in the Quarterfinals. Troy Tamilan had a great run in the Quarterfinals but unfortunately fell short by one point.

Gujarat Tigers, led by ClutchGod, will compete in Group C. They had faltered in the previous stage. Royal Emperor and Rivals Ape were impressive in the Quarterfinals. These underdogs had missed out on a spot in the Semifinals Week 1 by a narrow margin. Their focus will be to do better in the BGIS Wildcard.

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
