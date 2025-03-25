BGIS 2025 Wildcard Day 2: Teams, groups, schedule, and how to watch

Day 2 of the BGIS 2025 Wildcard will unfold on March 25, when teams from Groups A and C will play three matches. Earlier, the opening day featured Groups B and D. After the conclusion of the first three matches, the 64 participating teams will once again be seeded into four groups for the next three matches.

After the completion of six matches, teams ranked between 1st and 16th on the total points table will get a spot in the Semifinals Week 2. Squads placed between 17th and 64th will be eliminated from the 2025 season of the India Series.

Participating teams on Day 2 of BGIS 2025 Wildcard

Group A

Troy Tamilan NVS Gods Reign Orangutan GodLike Esports IIT SWE Cincinnati Kids Alibaba Raiders Autobotz Halo AKZ Fearless 4 SBA Esports LOC Aerobotz

Group C

Royal Emperor Rivals Ape X Raven Esports RES 4Merical Gujarat Tigers DCLW DSL Jaguar Esports 2OP BO7S 4 Barriers OMG MFO Inferno Squad MYT

Schedule and where to watch

Group A will play in the first, second, and third matches of the second day, while Group C will take part in the fourth, fifth, and sixth matches. Starting at 3 pm IST, these intense battles will be broadcast live on the Krafton India Esports YouTube channel in Hindi and English.

Here is the map rotation for Day 2:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group A - 3:30 pm

Match 2 - Miramar - Group A - 4:15 pm

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group A - 5:00 pm

Match 4 - Sanhok - Group C - 5:40 pm

Match 5 - Miramar - Group C - 6:20 pm

Match 6 - Erangel - Group C - 7:05 pm

Fan favourite GodLike Esports will play in Group A of the BGIS Wildcard. The Punk-led squad had a modest run in the Quarterfinals. They will hope to bounce back in this do-or-die stage.

Gods Reign and Orangutan are also part of Group A. These experienced lineups had an average run in the Quarterfinals. Troy Tamilan had a great run in the Quarterfinals but unfortunately fell short by one point.

Gujarat Tigers, led by ClutchGod, will compete in Group C. They had faltered in the previous stage. Royal Emperor and Rivals Ape were impressive in the Quarterfinals. These underdogs had missed out on a spot in the Semifinals Week 1 by a narrow margin. Their focus will be to do better in the BGIS Wildcard.

