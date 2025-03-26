BGIS 2025 Wildcard Day 3: Groups, teams, schedule, and how to watch 

Day 3 of the BGIS 2025 Wildcard is scheduled for March 26, 2025. After the conclusion of Day 2, the 64 teams have been reshuffled into four groups. Groups B and D will participate in the remaining three matches of the Wildcard on Day 3, while Groups A and C will play their games on Day 4.
These teams have already taken part in their initial three matches. After the completion of six games, the best 16 clubs from the overall leaderboard will get a spot in the BGIS Semifinals Week 2. On the other hand, the bottom 48 will be knocked out of this India Series.
Groups for BGIS 2025 Wildcard Day 3 and 4
Group A
- GodLike Esports
- K9 Squad
- Shadow Blitz
- LOC
- Orangutan
- ARC Knight
- Dragon Claw
- AIB
- WindGod
- Raka X SAS
- SOUR Esports
- Volcano Esports
- Soul Esports
- Gujarat Tigers
- Akrobotz
- 4TR Official
Group B
- Cincinnati Kids
- Likitha Esports
- Reckoning Esports
- CV Esports
- Rider Esport
- Mysterious 4
- Gods Reign
- Rivals Ape
- Intense Esports
- Mafia Esports
- Altitude
- New Champions
- Alibaba Raiders
- ESG
- INTxFurious
- BO7S
Group C
- 4 Barriers
- THWxNONX
- Royal Emperor
- Aerobotz
- Wobble Gaming
- Vasista
- Eggy x 4AM
- Shockwave
- Autobotz
- Universe 7
- Jaguar
- Team Halo
- DOD
- ACE
- Arrancar Esports
- Fearless 4
Group D
- Diesel Esports
- FS Esports
- Inferno Squad
- Troy Tamilan
- OMG
- Godsgiven
- Team VST
- Mysterious Esports
- 4Merical
- SBA
- Raven Esports
- Bot Army
- Wyld Fangs
- New Version
- 2OP
- IIT
Where to watch and schedule
Day 3 of the BGIS Wildcard will kick off at 3 pm IST and will be broadcast live on the Krafton India Esports' YouTube Channel. The initial three games will be held for Group B, while the last three matches will be organised for Group D.
Here is the schedule for Day 3:
- Match 1 - Erangel - Group B
- Match 2 - Miramar - Group B
- Match 3 - Sanhok - Group B
- Match 4 - Sanhok - Group D
- Match 5 - Miramar - Group D
- Match 6 - Erangel - Group D
In Group B, Cincinnati Kids and Likitha Esports will aim to maintain their pace on Day 3. These teams have had a great run in their three encounters. Gods Reign had a mediocre run in their last three matches. The renowned squad will hope to bounce back in their remaining three encounters.
In Group D, Diesel and FS Esports have performed well in their previous games. Wyld Fangs, led by Sensei, had a horrible start to the BGIS Wildcard. The team will need to improve their results in the next three matches to qualify for the next stage.