BGIS 2025 Wildcard Day 3: Groups, teams, schedule, and how to watch 

By Gametube
Modified Mar 26, 2025 11:09 IST
Day 3 of BGIS Wildcard occurs on March 26, 2025 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Day 3 of the BGIS 2025 Wildcard is scheduled for March 26, 2025. After the conclusion of Day 2, the 64 teams have been reshuffled into four groups. Groups B and D will participate in the remaining three matches of the Wildcard on Day 3, while Groups A and C will play their games on Day 4.

These teams have already taken part in their initial three matches. After the completion of six games, the best 16 clubs from the overall leaderboard will get a spot in the BGIS Semifinals Week 2. On the other hand, the bottom 48 will be knocked out of this India Series.

Groups for BGIS 2025 Wildcard Day 3 and 4

youtube-cover
Group A

  1. GodLike Esports
  2. K9 Squad
  3. Shadow Blitz
  4. LOC
  5. Orangutan
  6. ARC Knight
  7. Dragon Claw
  8. AIB
  9. WindGod
  10. Raka X SAS
  11. SOUR Esports
  12. Volcano Esports
  13. Soul Esports
  14. Gujarat Tigers
  15. Akrobotz
  16. 4TR Official

Group B

  1. Cincinnati Kids
  2. Likitha Esports
  3. Reckoning Esports
  4. CV Esports
  5. Rider Esport
  6. Mysterious 4
  7. Gods Reign
  8. Rivals Ape
  9. Intense Esports
  10. Mafia Esports
  11. Altitude
  12. New Champions
  13. Alibaba Raiders
  14. ESG
  15. INTxFurious
  16. BO7S

Group C

  1. 4 Barriers
  2. THWxNONX
  3. Royal Emperor
  4. Aerobotz
  5. Wobble Gaming
  6. Vasista
  7. Eggy x 4AM
  8. Shockwave
  9. Autobotz
  10. Universe 7
  11. Jaguar
  12. Team Halo
  13. DOD
  14. ACE
  15. Arrancar Esports
  16. Fearless 4

Group D

  1. Diesel Esports
  2. FS Esports
  3. Inferno Squad
  4. Troy Tamilan
  5. OMG
  6. Godsgiven
  7. Team VST
  8. Mysterious Esports
  9. 4Merical
  10. SBA
  11. Raven Esports
  12. Bot Army
  13. Wyld Fangs
  14. New Version
  15. 2OP
  16. IIT

Where to watch and schedule

Day 3 of the BGIS Wildcard will kick off at 3 pm IST and will be broadcast live on the Krafton India Esports' YouTube Channel. The initial three games will be held for Group B, while the last three matches will be organised for Group D.

Here is the schedule for Day 3:

  • Match 1 - Erangel - Group B
  • Match 2 - Miramar - Group B
  • Match 3 - Sanhok - Group B
  • Match 4 - Sanhok - Group D
  • Match 5 - Miramar - Group D
  • Match 6 - Erangel - Group D
In Group B, Cincinnati Kids and Likitha Esports will aim to maintain their pace on Day 3. These teams have had a great run in their three encounters. Gods Reign had a mediocre run in their last three matches. The renowned squad will hope to bounce back in their remaining three encounters.

In Group D, Diesel and FS Esports have performed well in their previous games. Wyld Fangs, led by Sensei, had a horrible start to the BGIS Wildcard. The team will need to improve their results in the next three matches to qualify for the next stage.

