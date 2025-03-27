BGIS 2025 Wildcard Day 4: Teams, schedule, and how to watch 

By Gametube
Modified Mar 27, 2025 09:34 IST
Day 4 of BGIS 2025 Wildcard is scheduled for March 27
Day 4 of BGIS 2025 Wildcard is scheduled for March 27 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

The fourth and final day of the BGIS 2025 Wildcard is set to be held on March 27, featuring Groups A and C in their last three matches. After each team completes six matches, the top 16 performing lineups from the overall rankings will get a spot in the Semifinals Week 2, and the bottom 48 clubs will be eliminated from the event.

Cincinnati Kids currently holds the top position in the overall points table with 64 points, followed by an underdog team Diesel Esports with 63 points. Hector-led Likitha Esports claims the third position with 62 points. These teams have played all their matches for this round.

Participating teams in BGIS 2025 Wildcard

Group A

  1. GodLike Esports
  2. K9 Squad
  3. Shadow Blitz
  4. LOC
  5. Orangutan
  6. ARC Knight
  7. Dragon Claw
  8. AIB
  9. WindGod
  10. Raka X SAS
  11. SOUR Esports
  12. Volcano Esports
  13. Soul Esports
  14. Gujarat Tigers
  15. Akrobotz
  16. 4TR Official

Group B

  1. Cincinnati Kids
  2. Likitha Esports
  3. Reckoning Esports
  4. CV Esports
  5. Rider Esport
  6. Mysterious 4
  7. Gods Reign
  8. Rivals Ape
  9. Intense Esports
  10. Mafia Esports
  11. Altitude
  12. New Champions
  13. Alibaba Raiders
  14. ESG
  15. INTxFurious
  16. BO7S

Group C

  1. 4 Barriers
  2. THWxNONX
  3. Royal Emperor
  4. Aerobotz
  5. Wobble Gaming
  6. Vasista
  7. Eggy x 4AM
  8. Shockwave
  9. Autobotz
  10. Universe 7
  11. Jaguar
  12. Team Halo
  13. DOD
  14. ACE
  15. Arrancar Esports
  16. Fearless 4

Group D

  1. Diesel Esports
  2. FS Esports
  3. Inferno Squad
  4. Troy Tamilan
  5. OMG
  6. Godsgiven
  7. Team VST
  8. Mysterious Esports
  9. 4Merical
  10. SBA
  11. Raven Esports
  12. Bot Army
  13. Wyld Fangs
  14. New Version
  15. 2OP
  16. IIT

Day 4 schedule and where to watch

youtube-cover
The fourth day of the BGIS Wildcard will kick off with three matches from Group A, followed by the final three matches featuring Group C. These six matches of Day 4 will be live-streamed on the YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports from 3 PM onwards.

Here is the schedule for the final day of the Wildcard:

  • Match 1 - Erangel - Group A - 3:30 PM
  • Match 2 - Miramar - Group A - 4:15 PM
  • Match 3 - Sanhok - Group A - 5:00 PM
  • Match 4 - Sanhok - Group C - 5:40 PM
  • Match 5 - Miramar - Group C - 6:20 PM
  • Match 6 - Erangel - Group C - 7:05 PM
In Group A, Team GodLike had a brilliant run in their previous three matches of the BGIS Wildcard, securing 40 points. Meanwhile, Team Soul struggled in their initial three encounters. Other experienced teams in this group include K9 Squad, Gujarat Tigers, and Orangutan.

In Group C, 4 Barriers and THW have played well in their previous three games, while Vasista, led by Pukar, had an average run. They will look to bounce back on the final day of the BGIS Wildcard.

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
