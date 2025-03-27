BGIS 2025 Wildcard Day 4: Teams, schedule, and how to watch 

The fourth and final day of the BGIS 2025 Wildcard is set to be held on March 27, featuring Groups A and C in their last three matches. After each team completes six matches, the top 16 performing lineups from the overall rankings will get a spot in the Semifinals Week 2, and the bottom 48 clubs will be eliminated from the event.

Ad

Cincinnati Kids currently holds the top position in the overall points table with 64 points, followed by an underdog team Diesel Esports with 63 points. Hector-led Likitha Esports claims the third position with 62 points. These teams have played all their matches for this round.

Participating teams in BGIS 2025 Wildcard

Ad

Trending

Group A

GodLike Esports K9 Squad Shadow Blitz LOC Orangutan ARC Knight Dragon Claw AIB WindGod Raka X SAS SOUR Esports Volcano Esports Soul Esports Gujarat Tigers Akrobotz 4TR Official

Group B

Cincinnati Kids Likitha Esports Reckoning Esports CV Esports Rider Esport Mysterious 4 Gods Reign Rivals Ape Intense Esports Mafia Esports Altitude New Champions Alibaba Raiders ESG INTxFurious BO7S

Group C

4 Barriers THWxNONX Royal Emperor Aerobotz Wobble Gaming Vasista Eggy x 4AM Shockwave Autobotz Universe 7 Jaguar Team Halo DOD ACE Arrancar Esports Fearless 4

Group D

Diesel Esports FS Esports Inferno Squad Troy Tamilan OMG Godsgiven Team VST Mysterious Esports 4Merical SBA Raven Esports Bot Army Wyld Fangs New Version 2OP IIT

Day 4 schedule and where to watch

Ad

The fourth day of the BGIS Wildcard will kick off with three matches from Group A, followed by the final three matches featuring Group C. These six matches of Day 4 will be live-streamed on the YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports from 3 PM onwards.

Here is the schedule for the final day of the Wildcard:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group A - 3:30 PM

Match 2 - Miramar - Group A - 4:15 PM

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group A - 5:00 PM

Match 4 - Sanhok - Group C - 5:40 PM

Match 5 - Miramar - Group C - 6:20 PM

Match 6 - Erangel - Group C - 7:05 PM

Ad

In Group A, Team GodLike had a brilliant run in their previous three matches of the BGIS Wildcard, securing 40 points. Meanwhile, Team Soul struggled in their initial three encounters. Other experienced teams in this group include K9 Squad, Gujarat Tigers, and Orangutan.

In Group C, 4 Barriers and THW have played well in their previous three games, while Vasista, led by Pukar, had an average run. They will look to bounce back on the final day of the BGIS Wildcard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback