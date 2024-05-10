BGIS Round 2 Day 2 Group 2: Teams, schedule, how to watch, and more

The second day of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024 Round 2 is scheduled for May 10. Group 2, which features 16 teams, will play their six games. Some well-known names like WSB Gaming and Team Zero will be seen contesting on Friday. The top seven teams from this group will advance to the third round.

A total of 32 groups, i.e., 512 teams, are scheduled to compete in Round 2. Of these, 480 teams have been selected from the previous stage, while the remaining 32 have qualified from the Grind stage.

Participating teams in Group 2 of BGIS 2024 Round 2

Here are the 16 teams of Group 2;

T7 Officials Sinners Esports IBV Gladiators Team Zero Team MG Oye Papaji Team XR PCN Team NF Time Will Tell 3I Esports Grim Reaper CLS VRV Team Weibo WSB Gaming

Map schedule and how to watch

The initial battle of Day 2 is set in the Erangel map, while the second and third encounters are in the Miramar and Sanhok maps, respectively. The next three games are scheduled in the Sanhok, Miramar, and Erangel, respectively.

You can watch these action-packed matches on the Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel at 3.30 PM IST.

Here is the map rotation for Day 2:

Match 1 - Erangel - 3:38 PM

Match 2 - Miramar - 4:18 PM

Match 3 - Sanhok - 4:58 PM

Match 4 - Miramar - 5:39 PM

Match 5 - Sanhok - 6:19 PM

Match 6 - Erangel - 6:59 PM

WSB Gaming, who conquered the Skyesports Master Series 2024, will be looking for their strong comeback in the BGIS Round 2 as the experienced squad recently faced difficulties in the Grind event. However, the side somehow obtained a spot in this round from the Grind.

Team Zero will also hope to showcase their potential in this second round. The team consists of some renowned athletes like Scoutop. The lineup had an emphatic run in the first round of the event as they claimed second rank in their group there. Their main target will be to seal a seat into the top seven of the overall rankings and qualify for the BGIS Round 3.

Apart from these two seasoned squads, many underdog lineups are fighting in the second round. They will have to display their strength and skills in their six matches to reach the subsequent stage.