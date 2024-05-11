BGIS Round 2 Day 3: Teams, schedule, how to watch, and more

The third day of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024 is scheduled for May 11, 2024, featuring 16 participants from Group 3. Team XSpark's top-tier lineup will be seen playing their six games today (May 11). Many rising teams like Rich Esports, Claw, and others will also participate there. The top seven teams will be given tickets to the third round.

The initial two days of the second round witnessed several underdogs delivering strong performances. The round kicked off on May 9 and will end on May 12, 2024, with 240 out of the total 512 teams moving to Round 3.

Group 3 teams of BGIS 2024 Round 2

Here are all the teams that have been seeded in Group 3 for Round 2:

Vibes 2 Official Team XSpark Team R4D MYT Esports Team Infinite Clue Esports Shoot At Sight Neonx Team MX EMF Esports Team EXP Rich Esports Gladiators Vampire Esports Team OHV ClawxPirat Esports

Match schedule and where to watch

Starting at 3:38 pm, the opening clash will be on the fan-favorite Erangel map. The second, third, and fourth battles will be on Miramar, Sanhok, and Miramar again, respectively. The fifth and sixth encounters will be played on Sanhok and Erangel, respectively. All six thrillers will be live-streamed on Krafton India Esports’s YouTube page.

Here is the map rotation of the BGIS Round 2 Group 3;

Match 1 - Erangel - 3:38 pm IST

- Erangel - 3:38 pm IST Match 2 - Miramar - 4:18 pm IST

- Miramar - 4:18 pm IST Match 3 - Sanhok - 4:58 pm IST

- Sanhok - 4:58 pm IST Match 4 - Miramar - 5:39 pm IST

- Miramar - 5:39 pm IST Match 5 - Sanhok - 6:19 pm IST

- Sanhok - 6:19 pm IST Match 6 - Erangel - 6:59 pm IST

In the initial phase, the Shadow-led Team XSpark was the star performer in their group and looked to be in fantastic shape. Their members like Ninjajod, SprarGod, and Sarang displayed their experience and fabulous teamwork. Just before this event, the lineup had horrendous performances in the Grind. They will now concentrate on maintaining their consistency in the second round.

Claw Esports came in this stage from The Grind after making it into the top 64 of the overall rankings. However, the side had a below-average showcasing and barely earned their spot directly in BGIS Round 2. The club will now be looking for a strong start to this event.