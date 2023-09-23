BGIS Round 4 Day 3: Teams, map schedule, and how to watch 

Teams in groups C and D of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023 will begin Round 4 action on September 23 and compete for a spot in the semifinals. The first two days of this phase saw squads from Groups A and B go head-to-head. In total, 64 teams from the previous stage were chosen for this round, which will end on September 24.

A few popular teams, like Gods Reign, Revenant, Marcos, Insane, and OR, will be playing in the two remaining days of Round 4. Days 1 and 2 already saw Soul, Blind, Gladiators, and some underdog teams perform well and move to the semifinals.

BGIS 2023 Round 4 Day 3 teams

Here are the two groups that will battle on the third and fourth days of the BGIS 2023 Round 4 Day 3.

Group C

Gods Reign Marcos Gaming 4 Aggressive Man Brave Esports Revenant Esports Numen Gaming Midwave Esports Big Brother Esports ORB Esports Kerala Esports Silly Esports Nest Esports Great Esports 7Habit Team Systumm Burnx Official

Group D

ACID Esports Team Insane Team Mayavi HUB Esports Lucknow Giants Dragon Esports Growing Strong OR Esports 1M Official Titan FTW Medal Esports Team E4L X7 Wolves Team Cruz Five Filter Esports LOC Esports

Day 3 map schedule and how to watch

Group C teams will clash in the first, second, and third matches of Day 3. Meanwhile, Group D teams will engage in the last three matches.

Match 1: Erangel - Group C (1:27 pm)

Match 2: Miramar - Group C (2:15 pm)

Match 3: Sanhok - Group C (3 pm)

Match 4: Vikendi - Group D (3:45 pm)

Match 5: Miramar - Group D (4:32 pm)

Match 6: Erangel - Group D (5:16 pm)

Fans can enjoy all these matches live on the Krafton India Esports YouTube channel and Jio Cinema.

Overview

Gods Reign displayed a top-tier performance during the BGIS Round 3 and are favorites in this phase. Marcos, Revenant, and Numen are also experienced squads who have been seeded in Group C. Apart from them, Big Brother, ORB, and Burnx Officials are expected to perform well.

Team Insane, Medal Esports, OR, and Lucknow Giants are well-known squads in Group D. Team Mayavi and 1M Official also impressed with their performances in the previous stages of the BGIS 2023.

Since there are only four slots available for the semifinals, fans are expected to witness intense battles in this round.