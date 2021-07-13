BGMI 1.5 update: New C1S1 RP season start date and time revealed

Battlegrounds Mobile India can be downloaded for free from Android's Google Play Store. The next BGMI 1.5 update will feature a new Royale Pass season alongside several other features. Players can get themselves lots of colorful attire, weapon skins, vehicle finishes and much more by purchasing an Elite Royale Pass.

Krafton is all set to change the Royale Pass season system with the upcoming seasons. Instead of a two-month Royale Pass season, there will be monthly RP cycles. This article dives into the starting date of the new C1S1 RP season in BGMI 1.5 update.

C1S1 RP season start date and time in BGMI 1.5:

The next C1S1 RP season will commence on 14th July, 2021. Players will be able to purchase next season's Elite Royale Pass from 7:30 AM IST. The C1S1 RP season will end on 12th August 2021.

BGMI 1.5 C1S1 RP season start date and time

With the new RP season system, the season 20 RP season will now be called M1, season 21 RP will be called M2, and so on. Each M1 season will have two monthly Royale Passes or cycles. There will be two cycles in M1 called C1S1 and C1S2.

Also read: PUBG Mobile latest 1.5 update APK download link for global users

RP rewards in C1S1 RP season:

C1S1 Rank 1:

C1S1 Rank 1 reward (Image via Classified YT)

At Rank 1 of C1S1 RP, players will get an amazing outfit called Tidal Wargod Set. Apart from this, players will also receive a brand new M16A4 weapon skin.

C1S1 Rank 10:

C1S1 Rank 2 reward (Image via Classified YT)

The C1S1 RP Rank 10 reward is the Tidal Wargod helmet finish. The helmet offers a royale finish to the in-game character.

C1S1 Rank 20:

C1S1 Rank 20 bike skin (Image via Classified YT)

The C1S1 RP Rank 20 features an upgradable bike skin called Neon Hopper Motorcycle. Players will be able to upgrade this vehicle skin via in-game RP progress.

C1S1 Rank 30:

C1S1 rank 30 reward (Image via Classified YT)

At C1S1 Rank 30, players will receive two rewards in the BGMI 1.5 update. The first reward is the Tidal Wargod ornament, and the second reward is the Night Stalker emote.

C1S1 Rank 40:

C1S1 Rank 40 reward (Image via Classified YT)

Upon reaching C1S1 Rank 40, players will receive a new Scar-L skin . The skin is named Tidal Wargod Scar-L.

C1S1 Rank 50:

C1S1 Rank 50 mythic outfit (Image via Classified YT)

At C1S1 Rank 50, players will receive the Mythic outfit for the first cycle of the M1 in the BGMI 1.5 update. The outfit is called Night Stalker Set. Players will also receive a headpiece along with the set.

Related reading: How to play BGMI 1.5 APK update on PC: Step-by-step emulator guide

Edited by siddharth0471s