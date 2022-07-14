BGMI 2.1 July update release time revealed

Krafton will release the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) 2.1 update on July 14, which has got the entire playerbase excited. It is the game's fourth major update this year, and it has managed to captivate players with new features that will deliver a great experience in the game.
The entire community is looking forward to BGMI's collaboration with BLACKPINK, which will feature the game's first in-game concert. In addition to the collaboration, gamers have also shown a great deal of interest in other aspects of the game, particularly the Ancient Secret: Arise feature available in Erangel, Miramar, and Livik maps.
BGMI 2.1 update for July: Release date, time, and other details
Krafton has announced the BGMI 2.1 update distribution schedule for July 14, 2022, on the game's official website. However, the release times vary for Android and iOS devices. The precise time is as follows:
- Apple App Store: 14 July 2022 at 4:00 pm IST (GMT +5:30)
- Google Play Store: 14 July 2022 from 12:30 pm IST to 6:30 pm IST (GMT +5:30)
Players should keep in mind that this is just an estimate provided by the developers, and the actual release time may change based on various variables. Additionally, the developers have recommended players to download the patch from the official store over a Wi-Fi network owing to its size.
Update caution for Android 12 devices
After updating the game on Android 12 devices, upon accessing Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.1 for the first time, the error message 'Unknown error. Please restart the device and try again. Error code: 3' will be displayed.
When players click the 'Try Again' button, they will need to download additional resources before playing the game. The developers have advised these players to use a Wi-Fi connection to install the update.
Update size
Although Krafton has not officially revealed the size of the patch, given that its features and other aspects are similar to those of PUBG Mobile, its size is likely to be within the same range. Hence, the BGMI 2.1 update size is expected to be around 656MB for the Android platform and 1.92GB for iOS.
Important features
A few of the key features of the BGMI update 2.1 update are as follows:
- Theme Mode - Ancient Secret: Arise
- New Weapon Lynx AMR
- Immediate Death from Explosion Improvement
- SMG/AR Weapon Balance
- Mode Reopen: Metro Royale
- Training Mode - Sound Play Training
- Control System Improvement
- Playground Improvement
Gamers can read the patch notes here.