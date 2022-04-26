BGMI All Stars Invitational day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Day 1 of the first-ever BGMI LAN event, the All-Star Invitational, concluded with TSM coming out on top. The team earned 67 points, including 37 eliminations points in their five matches. Team XO secured second place with 60 points, followed by Revenant Esports.

Skylightz Gaming, who started the day with a chicken dinner, grabbed third place with 50 points. Enigma Gaming, who failed to win the 4 vs 2 fights against TSM in the last match, occupied fourth place with 47 points.

GodLike got off to a bad start as they accumulated only 27 points in their five matches. Team Xspark, who are playing without their key player Mavi, also had a poor day as they are placed in 13th position.

BGMI All Stars Invitational day 1 standings

TSM leads overall standings after BGMI All Stars day 1 (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

The event started with the first match in Erangel and was dominated by Skylightz Gaming. The team collected 26 points, which included 11 finishes.

They eliminated Revenant and Enigma in the final circle shrunk near Gerogopol's squad house. Blind Esports was the first team to be eliminated earlier, while GodLike finished 6th with four kills.

Team XO claimed their first win in the second match with six finishes. Rivalry secured second place with eight finishes, followed by OR Esports. Hyderabad Hydras also had a good game. Skylightz were eliminated earlier with only one placement point.

Overall standings of BGMI All Stars Invitational day 1 (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Team 8Bit eliminated Skylightz Gaming in their last fight and secured a ten-kill chicken dinner. OR Aaru's survival game helped his team get to third position. TSM Aquanox bagged the MVP with four frags.

It was an intense match in Sanhok where Revenant emerged victorious. TSM Aquanox managed to survive till the final circle after losing three of their teammates and took second place for his team.

7Sea were eliminated at the third spot despite having a zone advantage. Maxkash was the MVP of the match with five finishes.

TSM performed excellently in the fifth match as they clinched their first chicken dinner with 17 kills. Their last fight, 2 vs four against Enigma Gaming, was action-packed. Ninga played aggressively and picked up nine finish points. The match helped them climb up to fifth place in the overall standings.

