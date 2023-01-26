BGMI alternative made-in-India Indus gameplay officially revealed, pre-registrations open on Play Store

SuperGaming, a Pune-based studio, has unveiled the official gameplay trailer for their alternative to BGMI, a made-in-India Battle Royale game named Indus. Offering a glimpse of the virtual world of the Indo-Futuristic battleground, the firm revealed various characters that players might be able to witness in their forthcoming game.

Here's what the description of the official gameplay trailer read:

"Welcome to the first gameplay trailer of Indus Battle Royale. As a Mythwalker, this is your first glimpse into the Indo-Futuristic battleground of Virlok along with Paragons - our version of character skins. This trailer has a wide array of the weapons, gear, and consumables for you to use as you battle across the mysterious and exotic landmarks on Virlok."

Along with the release of a new trailer and the upcoming content of Indus Battle Royale, the pre-registrations for the supposed alternative to BGMI and PUBG Mobile have also begun for Android users. More details have been provided in the following section.

Pre-registrations for Indus Battle Royale commence as SuperGaming offers an Indian alternative to BGMI, PUBG Mobile, and Free Fire

Pre-registrations for the made-in-India Battle Royale title are open for Android now (Image via Google Play Store)

As mentioned, Android players can pre-register for the upcoming made-in-India BR game. They can use the following link to redirect to the Google Play Store page of Indus and press the Pre-register button:

One must also note that those who have pre-registered for the game will also get an exciting surprise post the game's official launch.

As of writing this article, only AOS users can pre-register for the BGMI alternative. SuperGaming will soon begin for iOS and iPadOS via Apple's App Store.

Pre-alpha gameplay trailer revealed futuristic weaponry and characters with inspirations from Indian culture

A screenshot of the pre-alpha gameplay trailer of the upcoming Indian BR game (Image via SuperGaming)

The trailer unveiled by SuperGaming revealed gameplay akin to the likes of Apex Legends Mobile, Garena Free Fire, and BGMI. The in-game graphics and theme of the battlefield, characters, and weapons seemed futuristic, with a touch of inspiration from Indian culture.

The character skins—Paragon—are named Adam, Sir-Taj, Adya, and Big Gaj. The map of the battlefield is titled Virlok. In addition, viewers can spot many modernized weapons, gear, and consumables scattered over the map.

For those unaware, SuperGaming, the studio behind the new BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) alternative, has also backed popular mobile games like MaskGun and Silly Royale.

Poll : 0 votes