BGMI becomes No 1 grossing game in India on Play Store within one year of launch

BGMI has seen umpteen successes since its launch. The game has created a large ecosystem in the mobile gaming industry and has broken many records.

Battlegrounds Mobile India's first tournament, The Launch Party, crossed 540K in peak viewership, showing that PUBG Mobile's ban in the country hasn't majorly impacted fans.

BGMI emerges as top-grossing mobile game on Androids in India

In the latest milestone, BGMI has become India's number 1 grossing game on the Google Play Store. Anuj Tandon, Krafton's Head of Corporate Development, praised the publishing team and expressed gratitude to all fans.

He tweeted:

Anuj Tandon 🇮🇳 @Anuj_Tandon twitter.com/Anuj_Tandon/st… Anuj Tandon 🇮🇳 @Anuj_Tandon First Krafton published game to reach #1 rank in India. Thank you to all the players. Congrats to the BGMI publishing team for becoming the top grossing game in India on Google Play in less than 1 year of its launch.First Krafton published game to reach #1 rank in India. Thank you to all the players. #IndiaKaBattlegrounds Congrats to the BGMI publishing team for becoming the top grossing game in India on Google Play in less than 1 year of its launch. ✌️🚀 First Krafton published game to reach #1 rank in India. Thank you to all the players. #IndiaKaBattlegrounds https://t.co/aiIeiwPYBa This also means I now know the range of what the top grossing games make on Google Play by $ value in India. This is a vanity check mark I wanted for no reason lol, just to see how off are the predictive numbers given to us by AppAnnie and Sensor tower. This also means I now know the range of what the top grossing games make on Google Play by $ value in India. This is a vanity check mark I wanted for no reason lol, just to see how off are the predictive numbers given to us by AppAnnie and Sensor tower. ✌️ twitter.com/Anuj_Tandon/st…

The title was released in India in July 2021 and received over 40 million pre-registrations before its release. BGMI was first in the "Free Games" category and second in the "Top Grossing Game" category a day after its release. It surpassed the 50 million download mark on the Play Store just 45 days after its debut.

When the game was released, Free Fire, a direct competitor to the game, was the top-grossing game in the country. The Indian government banned Garena's offering a few months ago due to security reasons. This paved the door for BGMI to become the unchallenged champion of the Indian mobile gaming sector.

Free Fire MAX (an enhanced version of Free Fire) is in second place among top-grossing games, while another BR title, COD Mobile, is in the fifth rank. Free Fire MAX is also third in the "Top Free" games category, while BGMI is outside the top 10.

Candy Crush Saga by King, the fourth most-earning mobile game in March worldwide, is the sixth-highest grossing game on the Play Store in India.

The first LAN event of Battlegrounds Mobile India is also starting today in Delhi. The All-Stars Invitational event is organized by Loco and Nodwin Gaming. Krafton invested heavily in both these companies last year. Moreover, it is the first LAN event since the PMAS 2020, so there is a great deal of excitement among fans.

Additionally, Krafton has announced six crores INR worth of tournaments in 2022, with the first being the BMOC, followed by the BMPS. The prize pool for the BMPS is two crore INR, the largest in Indian esports history.

