BGMI: BGIS 2021 The Grind day 2 overall standings 

The second day of the league stages of BGIS 2021: The Grind scrims concluded just now. Orangutan Esports climbed one place to finish the day in first place with 32 kills and 81 points. Hyderabad Hydras accumulated 58 points and climbed eight places to secure second place. Team Forever again showed consistent gameplay and maintained their third rank.

Day 1 topper OR Esports slipped to fourth place while fan-favorite Godlike gained 20 places to finish in sixth place. Soul and XSpark, two popular teams, sit 13th and 22nd, respectively.

BGIS 2021: The Grind Day 2 match standings

Orgless Five won the first match of the day. They showed character to come out on top after being down and out. However, Chemin Esports showed great gameplay by taking 14 frag points.

The day's second match was played on the desert map and was won by Hyderabad Hydras with 11 frags. TSM came second with 10 frags, while Nigma Galaxy also performed well with nine frags. TSM Ninja was the MVP of the match for his six frag contributions.

Godlike Esports won the day's third match with 12 frags followed by Team Incognito with eight kills. Skylightz Gaming was eliminated early, but they managed to grab eight frags. Clutchgod was the MVP as he eliminated six enemies.

The fourth match between Group A and B was played on the rainforest map of Sanhok. The match was won by Team Forever with 14 frags. The second and third place was secured by Hyderabad Hydras, and Hydra Official with 12 and eight kills, respectively.

Orangutan Esports went berserk and gathered 17 frags to win the fifth match of the day. Team Soul played cautiously to secure second place with four frags. Godlike went out early but managed to grab nine frags.

BGIS 2021: The Grind Day 3 match schedule

Match 1: Erangel - Group B vs C

Match 2: Miramar - Group A vs D

Match 3: Sanhok - Group A vs C

Match 4: Erangel - Group B vs D

