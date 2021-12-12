BGMI: BGIS 2021 The Grind Finals day 1 overall standings 

The finals of the BGIS 2021: The Grind scrims commenced today. The first day of the two-day finals was a well-fought contest.

With 40 frag points and 85 points, Underdog Team XO is leading the overall points table. Team Forever, led by star player Owais took second place with 79 points, while GodLike, despite any chicken dinner, came in third with 78 points. Team X Spark is ranked fourth, while TSM closed the top five. Other fan favorites, Team Soul and Hydra, managed 13 points each, finishing at the bottom of the rankings.

Team XO dominate BGIS The Grind Finals day 1 standings

Team XO leads overall standings after BGIS The Grind Finals day 1 (Image via BGMI YouTube)

Team Forever won the first match of the final with 15 frags. They were followed by Team XO and GodLike with nine frags, respectively. Savitar from Team Forever was the MVP of the match for his seven finishes.

Team XSpark won the second match played on the desert map of Miramar with 13 frags. GodLike again showed good gameplay to grab nine frags. Star player Mavi bagged the MVP award for his 713 damage and four frags.

Overall standings of BGIS The Grind Finals day 1 (Image via BGMI YouTube)

Marcos Gaming claimed the third match of the day with ten frags. Team XO and Godlike again showed their consistent gameplay to grab six and seven frags.

The fourth match played on the rainforest map of Sanhok was won by Team Mayhem with ten frags. Team Forever same second with 13 frags, with Savitar again becoming MVP with nine kills.

Team Xspark claimed the fifth match of the day with nine frags. It was Gill that showed patient gameplay to secure the win. However, the match table was topped by TSM with a whopping 17 frags.

Team XO won the day's final match with a whopping 16 frags. XO Sensei took six while Punk grabbed five frags. GodLike came a close second with ten frags where Neyoo and Clutchgod took four frags each.

Team XO VS Team Forever face off (Image via BGMI YouTube)

The six matches tomorrow will decide who will win the scrims and take away a massive chunk of the prize fund. Although it is a practice scrim, good performing teams will bring confidence to BGIS 2021.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar