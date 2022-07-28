BGMI caster and GE coach Mayavi responds to team-up allegations

BGMI caster Subham "Mayavi" Chawla recently went live on his YouTube channel, Gamerx MaYaVi, and addressed the "team-up" allegations against him.

Mayavi is a renowned figure in the Indian esports community. He is an official caster who played a vital role in building the new lineup of Global Esports (GE) and helping the team succeed.

Since Mayavi, GE, GodLike Esports, and Team Soul are closely followed by a lot of fans, his comments have made a huge buzz in the gaming community.

How did popular BGMI caster and Global Esports coach Mayavi respond to team-up allegations?

Throughout the entire livestream, Mayavi focused on replying to the accusations made by BGMI pro player Neyoo on his recent livestream.

Neyoo had previously accused him of instigating his players to team up with Team Soul against GodLike Esports in the latest BGMI Showdown LAN event. Neyoo also shared screenshots of an anonymous player texting ZGod and informing them about the team-up scenario before the matches.

In response, Mayavi began by thanking Ghatak, Kronten, and others for supporting him when others tagged his players as hackers. However, he dismissed the accusation of teaming up with Team Soul and pointed out that Global Esports showcased competitive behavior and made the most out of the clash between GodL and Soul.

He added that everyone present in the LAN event knew that Team Soul was going to attack GodLike Esports by landing in their drop locations, which is why GE engaged in third-party situations in two matches on the day of the Grand Finals.

Furthermore, he mentioned that the screenshots provided by Neyoo were baseless and the call recordings on the alleged team-up between GodL and another team against Team Soul will soon surface.

He even accused GodLike Esports of teaming up with Revenant Esports against them during the Grand Finals of the recently concluded BGMS. Dismissing all rumors of him plotting against his own team, he mentioned that he would support the team he made from scratch till the end.

While concluding the stream, Mayavi asked his audience not to believe any rumors about him leaving GE and joining TSM India (as mentioned by Neyoo). He also warned people of severe actions if caught roaming around his ancestral home.

Despite Mayavi saying that this was the last statement that he was giving on the entire scenario, it remains to be seen how GodLike Esports responds to the matter.

