S8UL Sid accuses BGMI sides of teaming up against Team Soul in LAN event

S8UL Sid is a popular streamer, content creator, and manager of the crowd-favorite BGMI esports team - Team Soul. A former professional esports athlete, Sid is known for his hunger to win trophies. Managing Team Soul, he has his eyes set on winning the ongoing BGMI Showdown LAN event.

However, he recently took to his social media to shed light on how popular sides were teaming up in the tournament to stop Team Soul from qualifying for the Grand Finals. The streamer indirectly accused GodLike Esports and Team INS of teaming up against them.

Since Sid has a massive fan following in the Indian gaming community, his comments have sparked a buzz amongst fans and players of the game.

What is team-up, and what did S8UL sid comment about teaming up in the BGMI Showdown LAN event?

Teaming refers to situations when two or more competing sides plan to play together and eliminate a particular team in a game. Teaming up is not allowed in esports tournaments as it destroys the ecosystem of the tournament. However, S8UL Sid has accused the teams of teaming up against them in the ongoing official LAN event.

The popular streamer said that during the break between the first and the second game of Day 3, when players went to the washroom, players from the two teams were found to be allegedly discussing teaming up against Team Soul. He added that although players can deny the accusations, somebody (unnamed) has a recording of the entire conversation.

Sid further explained how he considered targeting teams to be a part of a competitive scenario, but teaming up was somewhat incorrect.

He finally mentioned that the incident became a reason that the final day of the League Stages will be remembered as a dark day in the history of Indian esports.

To return favors, Team Soul initiated drop clashes at the favored drop locations of GodLike Esports (Georgopol city in Erangel and Cosmodrome in Vikendi) in the Grand Finals. Since Team Soul has already cemented their position in the upcoming PUBG Mobile World Invitationals, the drop clashes did not harm them as much as GodLike Esports.

The BGMI Showdown organizers are yet to respond to the accusations.

While the battle of Goliaths continues to fight between themselves, it remains to be seen which team wins the ongoing LAN event, the massive prize pool, the coveted trophy, and a spot in the upcoming PMWI Week 2 After Party Showdown.

