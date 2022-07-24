BGMI Showdown updated points table after Group Stages

The ongoing BGMI Showdown has reached its business end, with the conclusion of the Group Stages setting the perfect platform for the Grand Finals to begin. The top 16 teams will battle to win the trophy, the mammoth prize pool, and a slot in the PMWI Week 2 After Party Showdown.

Fans can watch the coverage from 4 pm today on the official YouTube and LOCO channels of BGMI esports.

BGMI Showdown 2022 LAN event: Match results and points table (Group Stages Day 3)

Day 3 of the Group Stages witnessed all the teams fighting against each other to cement their place in the top 16. While some teams performed exceptionally well, a few failed to shine and were knocked out of the tournament.

Here's the list of teams who won chicken dinners and their number of finishes on the final day of the Group Stages:

Match 1 - Orange Rock Esports (18 finishes)

Match 2 - Hyderabad Hydras (15 finishes)

Match 3 - Team XO (9 finishes)

Match 4 - Hydra Esports (7 finishes)

Match 5 - Orangutan Gaming (8 finishes)

Match 6 - Nigma Galaxy (8 finishes)

Although GodLike Esports did not have a great day, Jonathan ended up as the MVP of the day as he picked up a total of 10 finishes.

Here's an overview of the points obtained by the 24 participating BGMI teams after the conclusion of the Group Stage matches:

Orange Rock Esports (167 points, along with four chicken dinners) Team XO (153 points, along with one chicken dinner) Hyderabad Hydras (137 points, along with three chicken dinners) Skylightz Gaming (134 points, along with two chicken dinners) Hydra Esports (119 points, along with two chicken dinners) Enigma Gaming (110 points) Nigma Galaxy (107 points, along with one chicken dinner) Global Esports (98 points, along with one chicken dinner) Team Soul (93 points, along with one chicken dinner) GodLike Esports (93 points) Team INS (92 points, along with one chicken dinner) Team Orangutan (90 points, along with one chicken dinner) 7 Sea Esports (90 points) R Esports (79 points, along with one chicken dinner) Team Kinetic (77 points) Team SoloMid (77 points) FS Esports (75 points) UDOG India (72 points) Revenant Esports (68 points) Team X Spark (62 points) Reckoning Esports (58 points) Autobotz Esports (42 points) Team Esportswala (40 points) Big Brother Esports (30 points)

The top 16 teams have successfully confirmed their spots for the Grand Finals of the BGMI Showdown LAN event. However, popular sides like Revenant Esports, Team X Spark, and Big Brother Esports will no longer participate in the event.

While Team XO and Orange Rock will try to continue their domination in the Grand Finals, Team Soul will try to put on an aggressive performance as they have already booked their ticket for the upcoming PUBG Mobile World Invitationals 2022.

Schedule and match timings for Grand Finals

Following the success of the Group Stages, the Grand Final matches are set to be played today.

Match 1: Erangel - 4.40 PM Match 2: Vikendi - 5.25 PM Match 3: Erangel - 6.10 PM Match 4 - Sanhok - 6.55 PM Match 5 - Miramar - 7.40 PM Match 6 - Erangel - 8.25 PM

With Vikendi being introduced for the first time in the BGMI tournament, it remains to be seen how it affects the teams' plans. The team with the most points at the end of the sixth match will be declared the champions of the first-ever official LAN event of the game.

