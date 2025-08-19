BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Day 1: Overall standings and highlights 

Day 1 of the BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League was played on August 19. Group B teams played in all three matches, while Groups C and A played in one and two, respectively. Mysterious4 X Celeb7 secured first place in the overall standings with 36 points after their two matches. Sinewy Esports ensured 31 points. Team Insane achieved third position with 28 points.Gods For Reason came fourth with 25 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team H4K ranked fifth with 23 points, including 16 eliminations. Vasista Esports and Bot Army scored 17 points each. Resilience, Team Tamilas, and Cincinnati Kids accumulated 16 points.Versatile Esports, led by BGMI star Shadow, was in 11th place with 15 points after their one game. Alibaba Raiders, Myth, and Blitz scored only three points each, while both Helix and Autobotz collected only one point. Godsaints Girls failed to score any points in their two matches.Day 1 summary of BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Stage View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMysterious4 X Caleb7 - 36 pointsSinewy Esports - 31 pointsTeam Insane - 28 pointsGods For Reason - 25 pointsTeam H4K - 23 pointsVasista Esports - 17 pointsBot Army - 17 pointsTeam Resilience - 16 pointsTeam Tamilas - 16 pointsCincinnati Kids - 16 pointsVersatile Esports - 15 pointsNebula Esports - 9 points2OP Official - 9 pointsEXPxHotshots - 6 pointsGods Omen - 6 pointsSpinbot Jguar Leo - 5 pointsDO OR DIE - 5 pointsRivalry - 4 pointsAlibaba Raiders - 3 pointsMyth Hawks - 3 pointsBlitz Esports - 3 pointsHelix Esports - 1 pointAutobotz Esports - 1 pointGodsaint Girls - 0 pointsMatch 1 - Erangel - Group A and BGods For Reason won the opening game, securing 25 points. Team Insane played well and earned 16 points thanks to their BGMI rising star JD’s five kills. H4KX and Vasista Esports grabbed 14 and 10 points, respectively. Team Tamilas took seven important points.Match 2 - Miramar - Group A and BMysterious4 X Celeb7 registered a massive 30-point victory in the second match. Bot Army and Team Insane also had a great game, scoring 15 and 12 points, respectively. Team Tamilas and Nabula Esports secured nine points each. Vasista, led by BGMI pro Hector, grabbed seven points. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMatch 3 - Sanhok - Group B and CSinewy Esports emerged victorious in the third encounter of the day with 27 points. Cincinnati Kids scored 16 points, which came from eliminations. Team Versatile collected 15 points with the help of 10 eliminations. Team Resilience achieved 12 points.