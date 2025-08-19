BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Day 1: Overall standings and highlights 

By Gametube
Published Aug 19, 2025 09:53 GMT
BGCS 2025 kicked off on August 19 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
BGCS 2025 kicked off on August 19 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)

Day 1 of the BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League was played on August 19. Group B teams played in all three matches, while Groups C and A played in one and two, respectively. Mysterious4 X Celeb7 secured first place in the overall standings with 36 points after their two matches. Sinewy Esports ensured 31 points. Team Insane achieved third position with 28 points.

Gods For Reason came fourth with 25 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team H4K ranked fifth with 23 points, including 16 eliminations. Vasista Esports and Bot Army scored 17 points each. Resilience, Team Tamilas, and Cincinnati Kids accumulated 16 points.

Versatile Esports, led by BGMI star Shadow, was in 11th place with 15 points after their one game. Alibaba Raiders, Myth, and Blitz scored only three points each, while both Helix and Autobotz collected only one point. Godsaints Girls failed to score any points in their two matches.

also-read-trending Trending

Day 1 summary of BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Stage

  1. Mysterious4 X Caleb7 - 36 points
  2. Sinewy Esports - 31 points
  3. Team Insane - 28 points
  4. Gods For Reason - 25 points
  5. Team H4K - 23 points
  6. Vasista Esports - 17 points
  7. Bot Army - 17 points
  8. Team Resilience - 16 points
  9. Team Tamilas - 16 points
  10. Cincinnati Kids - 16 points
  11. Versatile Esports - 15 points
  12. Nebula Esports - 9 points
  13. 2OP Official - 9 points
  14. EXPxHotshots - 6 points
  15. Gods Omen - 6 points
  16. Spinbot Jguar Leo - 5 points
  17. DO OR DIE - 5 points
  18. Rivalry - 4 points
  19. Alibaba Raiders - 3 points
  20. Myth Hawks - 3 points
  21. Blitz Esports - 3 points
  22. Helix Esports - 1 point
  23. Autobotz Esports - 1 point
  24. Godsaint Girls - 0 points
Match 1 - Erangel - Group A and B

Gods For Reason won the opening game, securing 25 points. Team Insane played well and earned 16 points thanks to their BGMI rising star JD’s five kills. H4KX and Vasista Esports grabbed 14 and 10 points, respectively. Team Tamilas took seven important points.

Match 2 - Miramar - Group A and B

Mysterious4 X Celeb7 registered a massive 30-point victory in the second match. Bot Army and Team Insane also had a great game, scoring 15 and 12 points, respectively. Team Tamilas and Nabula Esports secured nine points each. Vasista, led by BGMI pro Hector, grabbed seven points.

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group B and C

Sinewy Esports emerged victorious in the third encounter of the day with 27 points. Cincinnati Kids scored 16 points, which came from eliminations. Team Versatile collected 15 points with the help of 10 eliminations. Team Resilience achieved 12 points.

Gametube

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
