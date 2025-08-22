BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Day 4: Overall standings and summary 

Team Resilience remained in the top spot with 96 points and two Chicken Dinners after Day 4 of the BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League. Vasista was second with 86 points and 56 eliminations. Subway and Versatile ranked third and fourth with 82 and 81 points, respectively. Bot Army performed well on Day 4, jumping to fifth place with 75 points.Gods For Reason came sixth with 75 points. Cincinnati Kids, led by BGMI pro Juicy, secured seventh rank with 70 points. Nebula and Team Tamilas accumulated 65 points each. Mysterious4 slipped to 13th after their disappointing performances.Godsaints Girls secured 14th place with 50 points. Jaguar jumped to 15th after winning the last game of Day 4. Hotshots and Alibaba Raiders have scored 18 and 17 points, respectively. Helix Esports was in the last spot with only nine points.Day 4 highlights of BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTeam Resilience - 96 pointsVasista Esports - 86 pointsSinewy Esports - 82 pointsVersatile - 81 pointsBotarmy Esports - 75 pointsGods For Reason - 75 pointsCincinnati Kids - 70 pointsNebula Esports - 65 pointsTeam Tamilas - 65 pointsGods Omen - 64 pointsTeam Insane - 63 pointsTeam H4K - 61 pointsMysterious4 - 60 pointsGodsaints Girls - 50 pointsJaguar - 48 pointsAutobotz - 47 points2OP Officials - 36 pointsRivalry Esports - 27 pointsDO OR DIE - 22 pointsEXPxHotshots - 18 pointsAlibaba Raiders - 17 pointsMyth Hawks - 13 pointsBlitz - 13 pointsHelix Esports - 9 pointsMatch 10 - ErangelH4KX won their first Chicken Dinner of the BGMI Challengers Series 2025 with 19 points. Resilience added 14 points to their name. 2OP, Nebula, and DO OR DIE earned 11 points each. Vasista Esports secured eight important points.Match 11 - MiramarBot Army achieved a brilliant 28-point Chicken Dinner in Miramar. Sinewy grabbed 14 points with the help of eight eliminations. Godsaints Girls also had an impressive run, scoring 10 points. Nebula claimed eight points, while Gods For Reason, Tamilas, and H4KX scored seven points each.Match 12 - SanhokJaguar delivered excellent performances in the last encounter of the day and earned 19 points. Cincinnati Kids grabbed 14 points, of which 12 came from eliminations. Versatile, Gods For Reason, and Bot Army grabbed 13, 11, and 10 points, respectively. Team Tamilas and Rivalry achieved nine points each.