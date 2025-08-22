BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Day 4: Overall standings and summary 

By Gametube
Modified Aug 22, 2025 10:46 GMT
Day 4 of BGCS was played on August 22 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
Day 4 of BGCS was played on August 22 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)

Team Resilience remained in the top spot with 96 points and two Chicken Dinners after Day 4 of the BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League. Vasista was second with 86 points and 56 eliminations. Subway and Versatile ranked third and fourth with 82 and 81 points, respectively. Bot Army performed well on Day 4, jumping to fifth place with 75 points.

Ad

Gods For Reason came sixth with 75 points. Cincinnati Kids, led by BGMI pro Juicy, secured seventh rank with 70 points. Nebula and Team Tamilas accumulated 65 points each. Mysterious4 slipped to 13th after their disappointing performances.

Godsaints Girls secured 14th place with 50 points. Jaguar jumped to 15th after winning the last game of Day 4. Hotshots and Alibaba Raiders have scored 18 and 17 points, respectively. Helix Esports was in the last spot with only nine points.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Day 4 highlights of BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League

Ad
  1. Team Resilience - 96 points
  2. Vasista Esports - 86 points
  3. Sinewy Esports - 82 points
  4. Versatile - 81 points
  5. Botarmy Esports - 75 points
  6. Gods For Reason - 75 points
  7. Cincinnati Kids - 70 points
  8. Nebula Esports - 65 points
  9. Team Tamilas - 65 points
  10. Gods Omen - 64 points
  11. Team Insane - 63 points
  12. Team H4K - 61 points
  13. Mysterious4 - 60 points
  14. Godsaints Girls - 50 points
  15. Jaguar - 48 points
  16. Autobotz - 47 points
  17. 2OP Officials - 36 points
  18. Rivalry Esports - 27 points
  19. DO OR DIE - 22 points
  20. EXPxHotshots - 18 points
  21. Alibaba Raiders - 17 points
  22. Myth Hawks - 13 points
  23. Blitz - 13 points
  24. Helix Esports - 9 points
Ad

Match 10 - Erangel

H4KX won their first Chicken Dinner of the BGMI Challengers Series 2025 with 19 points. Resilience added 14 points to their name. 2OP, Nebula, and DO OR DIE earned 11 points each. Vasista Esports secured eight important points.

Match 11 - Miramar

Bot Army achieved a brilliant 28-point Chicken Dinner in Miramar. Sinewy grabbed 14 points with the help of eight eliminations. Godsaints Girls also had an impressive run, scoring 10 points. Nebula claimed eight points, while Gods For Reason, Tamilas, and H4KX scored seven points each.

Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Match 12 - Sanhok

Jaguar delivered excellent performances in the last encounter of the day and earned 19 points. Cincinnati Kids grabbed 14 points, of which 12 came from eliminations. Versatile, Gods For Reason, and Bot Army grabbed 13, 11, and 10 points, respectively. Team Tamilas and Rivalry achieved nine points each.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications