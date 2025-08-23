BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Day 5: Overall points table and summary 

Versatile Esports, led by Shadow, jumped to the top position in the overall standings after Day 5 of the BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Stage. The squad scored 119 points with the help of two Chicken Dinners in their nine matches. Sinewy Esports ensured second place with 110 points and three Chicken Dinners after their 11 games. Resilience slipped to third with 109 points.Gods For Reason and Cincinnati Kids ranked fourth and fifth with 101 and 97 points, respectively. Vasista Esports, led by BGMI pro Hector, fell to sixth position with 95 points. Nebula and Bot Army were seventh and eighth with 81 and 79 points, respectively.Team H4K and Gods Omen have collected 79 points each. Team Tamilas came 11th with 72 points. Mysterious7, who was first after Day 1, slipped to 14th with 64 points. Godsaints Girls was 17th with 53 points. Myth Hawks and Helix Esports were in the last two spots with 13 points each.Day 5 highlights of BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTeam Versatile - 119 pointsSinewy Esports - 110 pointsTeam Resilience - 109 pointsGods For Reason - 101 pointsCincinnati Kids - 97 pointsVasista Esports - 95 pointsNebula Esports - 81 pointsBot Army - 79 pointsTeam H4K - 78 pointsGods Omen - 78 pointsTeam Tamilas - 72 pointsTEAM iNSANE - 71 pointsJaguar Esports - 65 pointsCaleb7xMysterious4 - 64 pointsAutobotz Esports - 62 points2OP Official - 56 pointsGodsaints Girls - 53 pointsRivalry NRI - 38 pointsBlitz Esports - 34 pointsEMP HOTSHOTS - 30 pointsDo Or Die - 26 pointsAlibaba Raiders - 19 pointsHelix Esports - 13 pointsMyth Hawks - 13 pointsMatch 13 - ErangelVersatile clinched the first game of Day 5 with 28 points after showcasing strong performances. Cincinnati Kids also had a great run, securing 15 important points. H4K earned 14 points. 2OP and Jaguar claimed eight points each.Match 14 - MiramarSinewy came out victorious with 27 points thanks to their BGMI pro Moksh’s six kills. Blitz and 2OP secured 12 points each. Nebula and Rivalry garnered 11 and 10 points, respectively. Resilience scored nine points.Match 15 - SanhokGods For Reason conquered a 26-point Chicken Dinner in the last battle of the day. Gods Omen, Cincinnati Kids, and Versatile accumulated 14, 12, and 10 points, respectively. Blitz and Vasista Esports added nine points each to their respective names.