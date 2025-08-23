BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Day 5: Overall points table and summary 

By Gametube
Published Aug 23, 2025 11:21 GMT
Top five players after Day 5 of BGMI Challengers Series 2025 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
Top five players after Day 5 of BGMI Challengers Series 2025 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)

Versatile Esports, led by Shadow, jumped to the top position in the overall standings after Day 5 of the BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Stage. The squad scored 119 points with the help of two Chicken Dinners in their nine matches. Sinewy Esports ensured second place with 110 points and three Chicken Dinners after their 11 games. Resilience slipped to third with 109 points.

Ad

Gods For Reason and Cincinnati Kids ranked fourth and fifth with 101 and 97 points, respectively. Vasista Esports, led by BGMI pro Hector, fell to sixth position with 95 points. Nebula and Bot Army were seventh and eighth with 81 and 79 points, respectively.

Team H4K and Gods Omen have collected 79 points each. Team Tamilas came 11th with 72 points. Mysterious7, who was first after Day 1, slipped to 14th with 64 points. Godsaints Girls was 17th with 53 points. Myth Hawks and Helix Esports were in the last two spots with 13 points each.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Day 5 highlights of BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League

Ad
  1. Team Versatile - 119 points
  2. Sinewy Esports - 110 points
  3. Team Resilience - 109 points
  4. Gods For Reason - 101 points
  5. Cincinnati Kids - 97 points
  6. Vasista Esports - 95 points
  7. Nebula Esports - 81 points
  8. Bot Army - 79 points
  9. Team H4K - 78 points
  10. Gods Omen - 78 points
  11. Team Tamilas - 72 points
  12. TEAM iNSANE - 71 points
  13. Jaguar Esports - 65 points
  14. Caleb7xMysterious4 - 64 points
  15. Autobotz Esports - 62 points
  16. 2OP Official - 56 points
  17. Godsaints Girls - 53 points
  18. Rivalry NRI - 38 points
  19. Blitz Esports - 34 points
  20. EMP HOTSHOTS - 30 points
  21. Do Or Die - 26 points
  22. Alibaba Raiders - 19 points
  23. Helix Esports - 13 points
  24. Myth Hawks - 13 points
Ad

Match 13 - Erangel

Versatile clinched the first game of Day 5 with 28 points after showcasing strong performances. Cincinnati Kids also had a great run, securing 15 important points. H4K earned 14 points. 2OP and Jaguar claimed eight points each.

Match 14 - Miramar

Sinewy came out victorious with 27 points thanks to their BGMI pro Moksh’s six kills. Blitz and 2OP secured 12 points each. Nebula and Rivalry garnered 11 and 10 points, respectively. Resilience scored nine points.

Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Match 15 - Sanhok

Gods For Reason conquered a 26-point Chicken Dinner in the last battle of the day. Gods Omen, Cincinnati Kids, and Versatile accumulated 14, 12, and 10 points, respectively. Blitz and Vasista Esports added nine points each to their respective names.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications