BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Week 2: Overall standings, qualified teams for Week 3, and highlights 

Week 2 of the BGMI Challengers Series (BGCS) 2025 League came to an end on August 31. The top 16 teams have advanced to the third and final week of the event, while the bottom eight teams have been eliminated from the competition. These 16 teams will fight for four spots in the BGMS 2025 Playoffs. The remaining 12 teams will be knocked out of the contest.Each team played 26 games in the initial two weeks of the League Stage. Versatile Esports, led by Shadow, topped the overall standings with 288 points and five Chicken Dinners. Their BGMI star NinjaJod was phenomenal throughout his 26 matches and grabbed 49 eliminations.Cincinnati Kids, too, had a fantastic run in the first two weeks of the event, as they acquired second place with 269 points and two Chicken Dinners. Autobotz improved their performances in the past few days and finished third with 266 points and three Chicken Dinners.Overall standings of BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League after Week 2 Team Versatile - 288 pointsCincinnati Kids - 269 pointsAutobotz Esports - 266 pointsVasista Esports - 249 pointsSinewy Esports - 243 pointsCaleb7xMysterious - 227 pointsJaguar Esports - 204 pointsGods Omen - 204 pointsTeam Tamilas - 197 pointsNebula Esports - 196 pointsTEAM iNSANE - 187 pointsTeam H4K - 185 pointsTeam Resilience - 178 points2OP Official - 159 pointsRivalry Esports - 138 pointsBlitz Esports - 132 pointsGodsaints Girls - 128 pointsDo Or Die - 113 pointsMyth Hawks - 82 pointsEMP HOTSHOTS - 72 pointsAlibaba Raiders - 72 pointsHelix Esports - 48 pointsGods For Reason - 0 points (disqualified)Bot Army - 0 points (disqualified)The Hector-led Vasista Esports acquired fourth position with 249 points and five Chicken Dinners. Their BGMI pro ScaryJod ranked first in the overall elimination list with 53 eliminations. Sinewy Esports ensured fifth place with 243 points and five Chicken Dinners.Mysterious4 and Jaguar were sixth and seventh with 227 and 2024 points, respectively. Team Tamilas claimed ninth rank with 197 points. The Aadi-led Nebula Esports team earned 10th position with 196 points. Team Insane and H4K scored 187 and 185 points, respectively. Blitz finished 16th with 132 points and made it to the BGCS Week 3.Top five players after week 2 of BGCS 2025 League (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)Godsaints Girls ended up in 17th spot with 128 points. DO OR DIE was 18th with 113 points. Hotshots and Alibaba Raiders scored only 72 points each in their 26 games. Helix was 22nd with only 48 points. Gods For Reason and Bot Army were disqualified from the BGMI Challengers Series for violating the competitive rules.