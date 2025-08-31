  • home icon
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India
  • BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Week 2: Overall standings, qualified teams for Week 3, and highlights 

BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Week 2: Overall standings, qualified teams for Week 3, and highlights 

By Gametube
Published Aug 31, 2025 10:44 GMT
Week 2 of BGCS 2025 League wrapped up on August 31 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
Week 2 of BGCS 2025 League wrapped up on August 31 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)

Week 2 of the BGMI Challengers Series (BGCS) 2025 League came to an end on August 31. The top 16 teams have advanced to the third and final week of the event, while the bottom eight teams have been eliminated from the competition. These 16 teams will fight for four spots in the BGMS 2025 Playoffs. The remaining 12 teams will be knocked out of the contest.

Ad

Each team played 26 games in the initial two weeks of the League Stage. Versatile Esports, led by Shadow, topped the overall standings with 288 points and five Chicken Dinners. Their BGMI star NinjaJod was phenomenal throughout his 26 matches and grabbed 49 eliminations.

Cincinnati Kids, too, had a fantastic run in the first two weeks of the event, as they acquired second place with 269 points and two Chicken Dinners. Autobotz improved their performances in the past few days and finished third with 266 points and three Chicken Dinners.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Overall standings of BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League after Week 2

Ad
  1. Team Versatile - 288 points
  2. Cincinnati Kids - 269 points
  3. Autobotz Esports - 266 points
  4. Vasista Esports - 249 points
  5. Sinewy Esports - 243 points
  6. Caleb7xMysterious - 227 points
  7. Jaguar Esports - 204 points
  8. Gods Omen - 204 points
  9. Team Tamilas - 197 points
  10. Nebula Esports - 196 points
  11. TEAM iNSANE - 187 points
  12. Team H4K - 185 points
  13. Team Resilience - 178 points
  14. 2OP Official - 159 points
  15. Rivalry Esports - 138 points
  16. Blitz Esports - 132 points
  17. Godsaints Girls - 128 points
  18. Do Or Die - 113 points
  19. Myth Hawks - 82 points
  20. EMP HOTSHOTS - 72 points
  21. Alibaba Raiders - 72 points
  22. Helix Esports - 48 points
  23. Gods For Reason - 0 points (disqualified)
  24. Bot Army - 0 points (disqualified)
Ad

The Hector-led Vasista Esports acquired fourth position with 249 points and five Chicken Dinners. Their BGMI pro ScaryJod ranked first in the overall elimination list with 53 eliminations. Sinewy Esports ensured fifth place with 243 points and five Chicken Dinners.

Mysterious4 and Jaguar were sixth and seventh with 227 and 2024 points, respectively. Team Tamilas claimed ninth rank with 197 points. The Aadi-led Nebula Esports team earned 10th position with 196 points. Team Insane and H4K scored 187 and 185 points, respectively. Blitz finished 16th with 132 points and made it to the BGCS Week 3.

Ad
Top five players after week 2 of BGCS 2025 League (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
Top five players after week 2 of BGCS 2025 League (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)

Godsaints Girls ended up in 17th spot with 128 points. DO OR DIE was 18th with 113 points. Hotshots and Alibaba Raiders scored only 72 points each in their 26 games. Helix was 22nd with only 48 points. Gods For Reason and Bot Army were disqualified from the BGMI Challengers Series for violating the competitive rules.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications