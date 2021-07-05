Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) code to share layouts and sensitivity settings: All you need to know

In Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the gameplay experience is heavily influenced by the user's sensitivities and the layout. In order to maximize their performance in a match, players need to have these settings appropriately set based on their preferences.

As many players already know, there was an option that allowed them to copy other users' settings using their codes in PUBG Mobile. The developers have also implemented the same in BGMI. Here’s how the procedure can be done.

A guide to sharing layout and sensitivity in BGMI using the share code

It is very simple to create or copy the sensitivity settings and layout code.

Sensitivity

Users must click on the "Layout Management" option

Step 1: Players must open the sensitivity tab in Battlegrounds Mobile India’s settings.

Click on the Search Method button

Step 2: Users need to navigate through it and click on the “Layout Management” option.

Click on the "Search" option

Step 3: A dialog box would show up on the screen; click on the “Search Method” button. Users will then have to enter the code into the text field that appears on the screen and press "Search."

Players would have an option to compare the sensitivity

Step 4: Then tap on the preview button. Users can then compare their sensitivity with that of the code and press the "Use Layout" option to change it.

If a user desires to obtain their code, they can tap on the screen button in the initial dialog box.

Layout

Users are required to click on the "Gear" icon

Step 1: Head to the controls tab in the settings of BGMI. Then, tap the icon beside the layout name.

Tap the Search Method process

Step 2: Like the sensitivity, players would have to press the “Search Method” option. A pop-up will appear asking them to enter the 19-digit share code.

They can tap on the "Share" button beside the corresponding layout to create and share their code.

Enter the code in the text field

Step 3: Gamers can then paste the respective code and check out the layout before implementing it.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

