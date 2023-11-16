High Voltage and One Power Official welcomed BGMI star Nitish Reddy, widely known as Mr Spike, into their organization as a content creator on November 16, 2023. He has carved a successful niche as a video game creator, specializing in content centered around BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) on YouTube. In the last few years, he has gained a lot of popularity through making unique content.

High Voltage also revealed recently that they will recruit a new star-studded BGMI lineup. The Nepalese esports organization entered the limelight after achieving success in PUBG Mobile. The company recently partnered up with One Power Official, potentially to find success in the Indian market.

High Voltage signs BGMI content creator Mr Spike

Before joining High Voltage, Mr Spike was with GodLike Esports for two years. He joined the organization in October 2021, a year after starting his YouTube channel. GodLike is currently in the midst of changes; they even bid farewell to quite some creators and esports players in the past few months.

With an impressive subscriber base of 280K, Mr Spike's engaging videos have collectively amassed an impressive 25 million views. Beyond YouTube, Mr Spike boasts a substantial presence on social media, with around 70K followers on Instagram, which is a testament to his influence and reach within the gaming community.

More about High Voltage

Established in the PUBG Mobile Esports scene in 2020, High Voltage has distinguished itself through notable achievements and outstanding performances. A pivotal moment in their journey was clinching victory in the PMPL South Asia Fall of 2022, solidifying their reputation as a formidable force in the esports circuit.

High Voltage x One Power Official has recently signed BGMI veteran Maxkash as In-Game Leader (IGL) in the esports roster. BGMI's esports landscape is rapidly flourishing, evident from the numerous ongoing and upcoming tournaments. Consequently, the organization is poised to reveal its complete roster in the coming days.

In recent times, Krafton orchestrated two highly successful tournaments: BGIS 2023 and India Korea Invitational, which featured prize pools of ₹2 crore and ₹1 crore, respectively. Expanding the spectrum, Skysports also hosted its Championship 5.0, featuring a ₹1.25 Crore prize pool. Furthermore, the esports landscape is currently abuzz with excitement as the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 6 unfolds, adding another layer of competition in the gaming community.