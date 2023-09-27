GodLike Esports bids farewell to Nikki, 420op, and MR Spike

On September 26, 2023, GodLike Esports announced the separation with three of their members, 420op, MR Spike, and Nikki Gaming. Shivamm Raghav, aka 420op, joined the organization as a content creator on December 28, 2022. He is a former PUBG Mobile/BGMI esports player and has contested in numerous major competitions.

MR Spike, a well-known streamer, has been a member of the team for almost two years. He was signed by the organization in October 2021. Meanwhile, Nikki Gaming, a BGMI esports professional, played for the team for over a year and a half. She joined the roster in May 2022 and was the captain of the women's squad.

Chetan “Kronten” Chandgude, the founder of GodLike Esports, hinted that some changes will be made to the organization's BGMI lineup following their unsuccessful outing at the BGIS 2023. Both the men's and women's teams have failed to impress in the ongoing BGMI India Series and have been eliminated from the competition.

420op reveals why he left GodLike

420op, Nikki, and MR Spike leaves GodLike. (Image via Instagram/godlike)

On September 25, 2023, Shivamm "420op" posted a video on his YouTube channel explaining why he left GodLike Esports and what his future plans are.

In the video, 420op said he wants to make several interesting content as he has been preparing it for the last year. He had two minor surgeries and one major injury, which had put him on bed rest for six months.

Furthermore, he said that he has no internal issues with Godlike Esports and his decision to leave the organization was to focus on more quality content for his fans. He will now work with his own team to create some good content.

He stated:

"The only reason I left Godlike was because I had other motives when I joined the organization. For the last six months, I was on bed rest and not doing much work. After that, I thought a lot about how I could give you even better content. Then I realized that I could make good content as per my schedule and with my team."

Nikki Gaming gained recognition in a short period

Last year, Nikki Gaming surprised everyone with her 1 vs 4 clutch against Reborn Nova in the BMOC. She also played magnificently in the BGMI Rising Launch Party 2023 and helped her squad (Team Rebel) emerge victorious. The girl squad’s remarkable performance in this invitational tournament attracted everyone's attention.

The lineup also demonstrated their magnificent exploits in the initial few stages of the BGIS 2023 The Grind. It will be fascinating to see which team she joins to continue her esports journey.

About MR Spike

Nitish Reddy, popularly known as MR Spike, mainly creates videos based on the BGMI game. He has more than 250K subscribers on YouTube. He started his channel in June 2020 and amassed a good fan following in the last three years.