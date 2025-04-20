BGMI Creators Unite Rondo Rampage 2025: Winners, MVP, prize pool distribution, and overall standings

Team Omega emerged victorious at the BGMI Creators Unite Rondo Rampage 2025 and clinched the first prize of ₹2.4 lakh. The team looked impressive in this event and topped the overall standings, scoring 111 points, 62 eliminations, and one Chicken Dinner. The squad featured star athletes like Slug, Omega, Troy, and Spower
Team LOLZZ finished second with 99 points and one Chicken Dinner. The team featured popular players LOLZZ, Jelly, Nizane, and KIOLMAO. The squad secured a cash prize of ₹1.4 lakh. Moving to third, Team Flickyt amassed 99 points and walked away with ₹90,000.
Boasting a prize pool of ₹6.4 lakh, the BGMI event was played in a newly launched Rondo map. A total of 16 directly invited teams graced the tournament on April 18 and 19. It was live-streamed on Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel.
Overall standings of BGMI Creators Unite Rondo Rampage 2025
- Team Omega - 111 points
- Team LOLZZ - 99 points
- Team Flickyt - 99 points
- Team Mortal - 91 points
- Team Ipreet - 91 points
- Team Alpha - 80 points
- Team Goblin - 63 points
- SMR Gaming - 55 points
- Jabaan Gaming - 55 points
- Mayur Gaming - 55 points
- Team Regaltos - 54 points
- Dynamo Gaming - 50 points
- Team Raven - 49 points
- Team Kaashvi - 43 points
- Team Aman - 33 points
- Team Scout - 32 points
Team Mortal sat fourth with 91 points and 58 eliminations, earning a cash prize of ₹60,000. The team initially enjoyed a strong run but struggled in its last few encounters.
Team Ipreet stood fifth with 91 points despite not winning any games. Star player Veyron emerged as MVP of the event and received ₹60,000 in prize money. The team also nabbed the Face-OFF Two award of ₹25,000.
Team Alpha finished sixth with 80 points and one Chicken Dinner. Further down, Team Goblin settled for seventh with 63 points and 48 points. The BGMI squad won the Face-Off One award of ₹25,000.
SMR Gaming, Jabaan Gaming, and Mayur Gaming scored 55 points apiece. Team Regaltos had an average run, sitting at 11th with 54 points. Dynamo Gaming and Team Raven finished 12th and 13th with 50 and 49 points, respectively.
Team Kashvi secured 14th position with 43 points, while Team Aman finished a place behind with 33. Team Scout had a poor tournament and was left languishing in last spot with 32 points and 21 eliminations.