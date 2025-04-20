BGMI Creators Unite Rondo Rampage 2025: Winners, MVP, prize pool distribution, and overall standings

Team Omega emerged victorious at the BGMI Creators Unite Rondo Rampage 2025 and clinched the first prize of ₹2.4 lakh. The team looked impressive in this event and topped the overall standings, scoring 111 points, 62 eliminations, and one Chicken Dinner. The squad featured star athletes like Slug, Omega, Troy, and Spower

Ad

Team LOLZZ finished second with 99 points and one Chicken Dinner. The team featured popular players LOLZZ, Jelly, Nizane, and KIOLMAO. The squad secured a cash prize of ₹1.4 lakh. Moving to third, Team Flickyt amassed 99 points and walked away with ₹90,000.

Boasting a prize pool of ₹6.4 lakh, the BGMI event was played in a newly launched Rondo map. A total of 16 directly invited teams graced the tournament on April 18 and 19. It was live-streamed on Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel.

Ad

Trending

Overall standings of BGMI Creators Unite Rondo Rampage 2025

Ad

Team Omega - 111 points Team LOLZZ - 99 points Team Flickyt - 99 points Team Mortal - 91 points Team Ipreet - 91 points Team Alpha - 80 points Team Goblin - 63 points SMR Gaming - 55 points Jabaan Gaming - 55 points Mayur Gaming - 55 points Team Regaltos - 54 points Dynamo Gaming - 50 points Team Raven - 49 points Team Kaashvi - 43 points Team Aman - 33 points Team Scout - 32 points

Team Mortal sat fourth with 91 points and 58 eliminations, earning a cash prize of ₹60,000. The team initially enjoyed a strong run but struggled in its last few encounters.

Ad

Team Ipreet stood fifth with 91 points despite not winning any games. Star player Veyron emerged as MVP of the event and received ₹60,000 in prize money. The team also nabbed the Face-OFF Two award of ₹25,000.

Team Alpha finished sixth with 80 points and one Chicken Dinner. Further down, Team Goblin settled for seventh with 63 points and 48 points. The BGMI squad won the Face-Off One award of ₹25,000.

Ad

SMR Gaming, Jabaan Gaming, and Mayur Gaming scored 55 points apiece. Team Regaltos had an average run, sitting at 11th with 54 points. Dynamo Gaming and Team Raven finished 12th and 13th with 50 and 49 points, respectively.

Team Kashvi secured 14th position with 43 points, while Team Aman finished a place behind with 33. Team Scout had a poor tournament and was left languishing in last spot with 32 points and 21 eliminations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gametube Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure). Know More