BGMI data transfer temporary deadline date announced

A new temporary deadline has been announced for Battlegrounds Mobile India's (BGMI) data transfer.

Krafton officially launched the highly anticipated title for Android devices on July 2nd, 2021. The game can be downloaded by all players from the Google Play Store. Early Access participants can simply update to the new version of the game.

The official version of Battlegrounds Mobile India offers a data transfer option for players who want to retrieve their inventory and other items from PUBG Mobile. However, not everything will be transferrable. Details about the same have been provided in the support section on the official BGMI website.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) data transfer temporary deadline date

In a recent development, Krafton revealed that the data transfer feature in BGMI will be temporarily shut down from July 6th, 2021, until further notice. Therefore, interested players should get their data transferred before the option is disabled.

Here's what the developers had to say regarding this issue:

"Dear BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA fans, Currently Krafton is providing data transfer service in order to safely secure the data of fans from India."

"A maintenance will be proceeded upon the data transfer service; accordingly, we'd like to inform you that the transfer service will be temporarily shut down during the period indicated - July 6th - until further notice."

"We apologize for the inconvenience upon temporary shutdown of the data transfer. Those who wish to transfer their data, please do so before July 6th."

Players can follow the steps given below to transfer their PUBG Mobile data to Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Note: This feature is only available to players who have had their accounts linked to Twitter or Facebook, not Google Play Games.

Step 1: Players will be provided with an option to transfer their data when they initially create an account in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Alternatively, they can select this option from Settings > Basic and Data Transfer.

Step 2: A dialog box will appear showing details of the data transfer. Players can click on the "Yes, please continue" button.

Press "Yes, please continue"

Step 3: A new dialog box will pop up, asking players to provide consent to the data transfer.

Tap on Yes

Step 4: After players have given their consent, they should select the social media network account associated with their old PUBG Mobile account.

Choose the platform

Step 5: Once they have signed in, players can click on the "Yes" button to migrate their PUBG Mobile data to BGMI.

