BGMI Diwali Battle 2023 Semifinals: Overall standings, qualified teams for Grand Finals, and more

Orangutan Gaming ranked first in the Semifinals phase of the Upthrust BGMI Diwali Battle 2023. After six days and 24 thrilling games, the club amassed 287 points and 141 frags with the help of five Chicken Dinners. This round was hosted from October 17 to 22, with eight teams advancing to the Grand Finals, which will be played at LAN in November in Bangalore. The total prize money of this competition is ₹35 lakh.

Global Esports, led by MAVI, gained the second position with 270 points and three Chicken Dinners. The renowned organization had some magnificent exploits in their last few games and ended up at the penultimate stage on a high note. Team Tamilas was 42 points behind them in third place.

BGMI Diwali Battle Semifinals overview

Gods Reign acquired the fourth position with 223 points and two Chicken Dinners. Team Soul occupied fifth place with 210 points, which included 96 finishes. Midwave and OR Esports performed commendably, clinching sixth and seventh positions with 204 and 203 points, respectively. Gujarat Tigers managed 200 points without any Chicken Dinners. Entity and Psyche made it to the Finale after gaining the ninth and tenth spots, respectively

Medal Esports ranked 12th with 173 points and could not secure a seat in the Finale. Numen Gaming and Enigma ranked 14th and 16th, respectively. GodLike Esports, who placed 15th, had already been invited to the Diwali Battle Finale. Big Brother Esports, the BGIS 2023 runner-up, finished 17th in the Semifinals.

Team XSpark, Blind, and Gladiators were in the bottom three, but these squads were directly invited to the next stage. They will aim to do better in the upcoming Finale.

Qualified teams for BGMI Diwali Battle Grand Finals

A total of eight teams had already been invited into the Finals, but they contested in the Semifinals for the prize money.

Invited squads

Team Soul GodLike Team 8Bit Revenant Esports Blind Esports Team XSpark Gladiators Orangutan Gaming

Qualified teams from Semifinals

Global Esports Team Tamilas Gods Reign Midwave OR Esports Gujarat Tigers Entity Gaming Psyche

Upthrust Esports had not yet announced the dates for the BGMI Diwali Battle Grand Finals. The top four teams in the Semifinals also received a share of the prize money. Orangutan and Global Esports were awarded ₹2 and ₹1.5 lakh, respectively. Team Tamilas and Gods Reign grabbed ₹1 lakh and ₹25k in prize money. Ninjaboi was the top performer of this phase and claimed the MVP title and ₹25k.