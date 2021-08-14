BGMI Freedom Face-Off: Invited teams, prize pool distribution, where to watch, and schedule revealed 

Krafton yesterday announced its official BGMI tournament. Dubbed the "Freedom Face-Off" the tournament has been organized to commemorate the 75th Indian Independence Day. The tournament is set to feature a total of 16 invited teams (a mixture of streamers and professional players) who will battle it out for a prize pool of Rs 1.5 Lakhs.

Invited teams for BGMI Freedom Face-Off:

1) Team Dynamo

2) Team Kanika

3) Team Scout

4) Team Shreeman Legend

5) Team Jonathan

6) Team Snax

7) Team Nova

8) Team Kronten

9) Team Godnixon

10) Team Hastar

11) Team Ghatak

12) Team Mamba

13) Team Payal

14) Team Encore

15) Team Vaadhi

16) Team Kaztro

Format and Schedule of the Freedom Face-Off:

The tournament will start on August 15 and will feature a total of 4 matches back to back with the two initial matches played on maps Erangel and Sanhok while the other two will be fun matches: Pan Fight and the Fist Fight.

Prize Pool Distribution of BGMI Freedom Face-Off:

The total prize pool of Rs 1.5 Lakhs will be distributed as follows:

1) Winner: INR 85,000

2) 2nd Place: INR 40,000

3) 3rd Place: INR 25,000

Where and When to Watch:

The tournament will be streamed on the official Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Facebook and YouTube channels in Hindi from 12 pm IST onwards.

With the first major BGMI tournament getting ever so close the tournament will prove to be a great practice ground for professional players to gauge their preparedness. Fans will also be eager to see their favorite streamers compete against professional players.

The viewership for the tournament will also be a point of interest. With the Launch Party event crossing a peak viewership of over 547k all eyes will be on the Freedom Face-Off.

It would be intriguing to see if the event breaks any records. It will also be interesting to see which team will come out on top in this event.

