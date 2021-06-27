BGMI full version to be released before next season according to latest leaks

June 17th was one of the best days for the Indian PUBG Mobile users to release BGMI's Early Access. Ever since, numerous issues have occurred, including the download of maps and matchmaking, which the developers have resolved.

Several questions have been on the players' minds regarding the full version of the game and its made available.

According to the various speculations and leaks that have come up on the internet, the final release of BGMI is expected to be made before the next season starts.

The full version of BGMI could be released before next season

Hrishav, founder of “WAR MANIA ESPORTS,” stated the following about the release of BGMI’s full version:

“It’d be coming out before or on July 12th, which is also the date when the next season would be released.”

According to the prominent figure, the game will likely be coming out before the upcoming season. He also quoted this about the launch on iOS:

“On the day of the final release, BGMI would be made available for the iOS platform.”

Players can watch his complete Instagram Live below:

Ocean Sharma also had something similar to say regarding the game’s arrival. In his most recent live stream, he answered several questions from fans.

While responding to one of them, i.e., “Give us some good news” (referring to the game), he was quoted:

“As far as I’ve heard, everyone would likely be receiving the game in the next month. Let’s see.”

(From 3:07 to 3:20)

Another vital hint was given by GameXpro, aka Ravi Rawat, in his tweet. He mentioned that there's only one week until BGMI's official launch:

It just 1 week left to Official launch of BGMI.

iOS walo ka pta nahi !! 🔥 — GameXpro (@im_gamexpro) June 25, 2021

Previously, there had been leaks that the developers intended to reboot the season system and start the count over from one. This was after players were able to find content in PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta related to SS1 and RS1, which are considered Super Season 1 and Retro Season 1.

