BGMI India Rising 2024 Qualifiers Week 2 Day 3: Overall standings, summary, and more

On Day 3 of the Upthrust BGMI India Rising 2024 Qualifiers Week 2, Team Soul consolidated their position at the top of the standings. The team acquired 130 points, 89 of which came from eliminations. Their young player, Spower, dismissed 30 players in 12 matches. Meanwhile, their captain, Manya, picked up 20 kills.

R Esports, with 91 points and two Chicken Dinners, finished second in the leaderboard. Meanwhile, Team XSpark moved up to the third spot with 88 points. Their star player, Spraygod, bagged 26 frags.

Uprising Rivals and Team Psyche secured the fourth and fifth spots with 87 and 84 points, respectively. Gujarat Tigers, led by Shadow, finished sixth with 82 points.

Orangutan Gaming came in ninth with 77 points and 25 kills. Meanwhile, Gods Reign slipped from second to 10th place with 72 points.

The Qualifiers Week 2 will conclude on March 21, 2024.

Overall standings of BGMI India Rising Qualifiers Week 2 after Day 3

Here is the team leaderboard after BGMI India Rising Qualifiers Week 2 Day 3:

Team Soul - 130 points R Esports - 91 points Team Xspark - 88 points Uprising Rivials - 87 points Team Psyche - 84 points Gujarat Tigers - 82 points Windgod - 78 points Marcos Gaming - 78 points Orangutan - 77 points Gods Reign - 72 points WSB Gaming - 70 points Medal Esports - 65 points Enigma Gaming - 63 points Team Forever - 62 points Team Tamilas - 61 points Hydra Esports - 59 points Global Esports - 59 points Carnival Gamng - 58 points GodLike Esports - 49 points Team 8Bit - 47 points Team Zero - 45 points Genxfm - 42 points Team Aaru - 35 points Entity - 0 points

WSB Gaming, who recently won the Skyesports Championship Series, secured the 11th spot with 70 points. Medal Esports, led by BGMI veteran Paradox, occupied 12th place with 65 points. 15th-placed Team Tamilas collected 61 points in 12 matches on the day.

Dreams-led Hydra Esports and Mavi-led Global Esports grabbed 59 points each. Despite winning two Chicken Dinners, Carnival Gaming finished 18th with 58 points.

Fan-favourite GodLike Esports only bagged 49 points in 12 matches. Meanwhile, Team 8Bit and Team Zero collected 47 and 45 points, respectively.

Team Aaru racked up only 35 points, while Entity Gaming did not play in Week 2 of the Qualifiers.