BGMI India Rising 2024 Qualifiers Week 2 Day 3: Overall standings, summary, and more

Day 3 of India Rising Qualifiers Week 2 took place on March 21 (Image via Upthrust Esports)
On Day 3 of the Upthrust BGMI India Rising 2024 Qualifiers Week 2, Team Soul consolidated their position at the top of the standings. The team acquired 130 points, 89 of which came from eliminations. Their young player, Spower, dismissed 30 players in 12 matches. Meanwhile, their captain, Manya, picked up 20 kills.

R Esports, with 91 points and two Chicken Dinners, finished second in the leaderboard. Meanwhile, Team XSpark moved up to the third spot with 88 points. Their star player, Spraygod, bagged 26 frags.

Uprising Rivals and Team Psyche secured the fourth and fifth spots with 87 and 84 points, respectively. Gujarat Tigers, led by Shadow, finished sixth with 82 points.

Orangutan Gaming came in ninth with 77 points and 25 kills. Meanwhile, Gods Reign slipped from second to 10th place with 72 points.

The Qualifiers Week 2 will conclude on March 21, 2024.

Overall standings of BGMI India Rising Qualifiers Week 2 after Day 3

Here is the team leaderboard after BGMI India Rising Qualifiers Week 2 Day 3:

  1. Team Soul - 130 points
  2. R Esports - 91 points
  3. Team Xspark - 88 points
  4. Uprising Rivials - 87 points
  5. Team Psyche - 84 points
  6. Gujarat Tigers - 82 points
  7. Windgod - 78 points
  8. Marcos Gaming - 78 points
  9. Orangutan - 77 points
  10. Gods Reign - 72 points
  11. WSB Gaming - 70 points
  12. Medal Esports - 65 points
  13. Enigma Gaming - 63 points
  14. Team Forever - 62 points
  15. Team Tamilas - 61 points
  16. Hydra Esports - 59 points
  17. Global Esports - 59 points
  18. Carnival Gamng - 58 points
  19. GodLike Esports - 49 points
  20. Team 8Bit - 47 points
  21. Team Zero - 45 points
  22. Genxfm - 42 points
  23. Team Aaru - 35 points
  24. Entity - 0 points

WSB Gaming, who recently won the Skyesports Championship Series, secured the 11th spot with 70 points. Medal Esports, led by BGMI veteran Paradox, occupied 12th place with 65 points. 15th-placed Team Tamilas collected 61 points in 12 matches on the day.

Dreams-led Hydra Esports and Mavi-led Global Esports grabbed 59 points each. Despite winning two Chicken Dinners, Carnival Gaming finished 18th with 58 points.

Fan-favourite GodLike Esports only bagged 49 points in 12 matches. Meanwhile, Team 8Bit and Team Zero collected 47 and 45 points, respectively.

Team Aaru racked up only 35 points, while Entity Gaming did not play in Week 2 of the Qualifiers.

