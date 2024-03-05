Upthrust BGMI India Rising 2024: Teams, format, prize pool, and more

The Upthust BGMI India Rising 2024 is scheduled to be played from March 5 to 28. A total of 32 teams will compete for a prize pool of ₹15 lakh. Six teams have qualified through the qualifiers, while the remaining 26 have been given a direct slot in the tournament. The event will be broadcast live on Upthrust Esports' YouTube and Loco channels at 5 pm IST.

Elimination Week will be held from March 5 to 10, where the bottom eight teams from the overall standings will face elimination. The rest 24 teams will play in the two-week League Stage. Each week, these teams will play in the four-day qualifiers, with the top 16 moving to the Weekly Finals. The League Stage's overall standings will be determined by the total points accumulated in these two Weekly Finals.

The Grand Finals will feature the top 16 teams from the League Stage and will be contested from March 25 to 28. The entire event will be conducted in a 10-point scoring system. The Elimination Week features ₹2 lakh in prize money, while the League Stage boasts ₹8 lakh. The Grand Finals has a prize pool of ₹5 lakh.

BGMI India Rising 2024 teams

Here are the 32 participating clubs:

Team Soul Carnival Gaming Gods Reign Windgod WSB Gaming Team Tamilas Team Zero Team AARU GodLike Esports Entity Gaming Medal Esports Team 8Bit Blind Esports K9 Squad Uprising Rivals TCW Official Revenant Esports Gujarat Tigers Chemin Esports Hydra Esports Team Forever Team Robin Team Psyche Genxfm Team XSpark Orangutan Gaming Global Esports Reckoning Esports Big Brother Esports Enigma Gaming R Esports Marcos Gaming

Several renowned BGMI teams are looking for their comeback in the India Rising 2024. GodLike, Team XSpark, Gods Reign, Gujarat Tigers, and many others on this list have struggled poorly in the past few tournaments. As the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024 is around the corner, these participants will try to find their confidence in the event.

In-form teams like Entity, Team Soul, and Chemin will be aiming to continue their splendid run in the BGMI Rising as well. These clubs have delivered amazing performances in their previous events. Carnival Gaming, Revenant, and Orangutan have also showcased their prowess. Six underdog teams that have qualified through the open qualifiers will try to display their strength against experienced sides in the event.