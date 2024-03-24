BGMI India Rising 2024 Week 2 Finals Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Day 1 of the Upthrust BGMI India Rising 2024 Week 2 Finals took place on March 23. Team Soul emerged as top performer with 49 points after four matches. The squad managed one Chicken Dinner and 31 eliminations, and their athletes Rony and Manya claimed nine and eight kills, respectively. Team Tamilas acquired second spot with 44 points, including 26 frags.

Team XSpark, led by Shadow, occupied third position with 31 points and one Chicken Dinner. Spraygod from their lineup secured nine kills to his name. WSB Gaming and Uprising Esports also started the weekly finals on a good note, earning fourth and fifth positions with 26 and 25 points, respectively. Hydra Esports ranked sixth with 23 points.

Day 1 overall standings of Upthrust BGMI India Rising 2024 Week 2 Finals

Here is the overall scoreboard of Day 1:

Team Soul - 49 points Team Tamilas - 44 points Team XSpark - 31 points WSB Gaming - 26 points Uprising Rivals - 25 points Hydra Esports - 23 points Orangutan Gaming - 21 points Team 8Bit - 21 points R Esports - 20 points Medal Esports - 20 points Marcos Gaming- 17 points Team Psyche - 15 points Windgod - 14 points Team Forever - 14 points Gods Reign - 12 points Gujarat Tigere - 8 points

Orangutan Gaming accumulated 21 points and ended up the first day in seventh spot. The Ash-led BGMI lineup had an average run and will aim to play well in their remaining matches of the weekly finals. R Esports and Medal posted 20 points each on the board. Marcos Gaming, who had an emphatic run in the Qualifiers, faltered in their initial four matches and claimed only 17 points.

Team Psyche and Windgod ensured 15 and 14 points, respectively. Team Forever, led by BGMI star Owais, came in 14th position with 14 points, 13 of which came from eliminations. Gods Reign, led by Destro, garnered only 12 points in their four matches. Gujarat Tigers stumbled completely on Day 1 as they picked up only eight points.

Day 2 of the Upthrust India Rising Week 2 is scheduled for March 24, where these teams willl contest in their remaining matches. After that, the best 16 clubs from the overall standings (Week 1 and 2) will secure their seats in the Grand Finals. The three-week-long BGMI tournament features a total prize fund of ₹15 lakh.