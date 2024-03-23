BGMI India Rising 2024 Week 2 Qualifiers: Overall scoreboard, overview, and more

The Upthrust BGMI India Rising 2024 Week 2 Qualifiers wrapped up on March 22. The top 16 teams have progressed to the Week 2 Finals, scheduled to take place on March 23 and March 24. At the end of the Qualifiers, Team Soul secured the first position on the leaderboard with 147 points and 105 kills. Their players, Spower and Rony, bagged 31 and 27 eliminations, respectively.

WSB Gaming ranked second with 120 points and two Chicken Dinners. Meanwhile, Team XSpark finished third with 114 points and 80 eliminations. Their player, SprayGod, was the top player of the stage with 33 kills.

R Esports and Orangutan placed fourth and fifth with 110 and 106 points, respectively.

Qualified teams for Upthrust BGMI India Rising 2024 Week 2 Finals

Here are the 16 qualified teams for the Upthrust BGMI India Rising 2024 Week 2 Finals:

Team Soul WSB Gaming Team XSpark R Esports Orangutan Windgod Uprising Gods Reign Gujarat Tigers Team Forever Team Tamilas Hydra Esports Marcos Gaming Team Psyche Team 8Bit Medal Esports

Sixth-placed Windgod and seventh-placed Uprising racked up 104 and 103 points, respectively, at the end of the Week 2 Qualifiers.

Gods Reign, led by Destro, finished eighth with 100 points. Meanwhile, Gujarat Tigers secured the ninth position with 100 points and 69 kills.

Team Forever (91) and Team Tamilas (90) won two Chicken Dinners each and came in 10th and 11th, respectively. Hydra Esports, despite not winning any match, grabbed 12th place with 90 points.

Team 8Bit, who recently signed Aditya, and Medal Esports managed to progress to the Week 2 Finals by finishing 15th and 16th with 86 and 83 points, respectively.

Eliminated teams from Week 2 Qualifiers

Here are the eight teams that could not qualify for the second weekly finals:

Global Esports Enigma Gaming GodLike Esports Carnival Gaming Genxfm Esports Team Zero Team Aaru Entity Gaming

Global Esports fell short of progression by just six points. Fan-favourite GodLike Esports also had a dismal run, scoring only 72 points in 16 matches.

Carnival Gaming collected only 66 points despite securing two Chicken Dinners. Genxfm, Team Zero, and Team Aaru, also struggled to perform throughout the Qualifiers and were eliminated.

Entity Gaming didn’t participate in any matches in the second week of the Upthrust BGMI India Series 2024.