BGMI India vs Korea International 2023: Winners, prize pool distribution, MVP, overall standings, and more 

The BGMI India vs Korea International 2023 came to an end after a heart-pounding contest over the course of three days in Delhi. South Korean club Dplus KIA claimed the trophy after demonstrating their supremacy. The Favian-led lineup accumulated 217 points, winning Chicken Dinners in 15 matches. Out of the total ₹1 crore prize pool, the team has been awarded ₹40 lakhs.

Gods Reign was the top-performing Indian squad and bagged the runner-up spot after showcasing their masterclass. The Robin-led brigade scored 171 points, including 73 eliminations. The Indian powerhouse took home a cash prize of ₹20 lakhs.

South Korea’s Emtek Stormx finished third with 153 points and two Chicken Dinners. The crew won the first and last games of the tournament. Blind Esports bounced back in the last two days and ended the competition with a fourth-place finish. Revenant Esports came fifth despite not having a single Chicken Dinner to their name in the grand event.

Prize money distribution of BGMI India vs Korea Invitational 2023

Here is the prize pool distribution based on the performances of the participating teams:

1st Place - ₹40,00,000 - Dplus KIA

2nd Place - ₹20,00,000 - Gods Reign

3rd Place - ₹10,00,000 - Emtek Stormx

4th Place - ₹5,00,000 - Blind Esports

5th Place - ₹3,00,000 - Revenant Esports

6th Place - ₹3,00,000 - Eagle Owls

7th Place - ₹2,00,000 - Gladiators Esports

8th Place - ₹2,00,000 - NS RedForce

9th Place - ₹1,50,000 - TWM Gaming

10th Place - ₹1,50,000 - Medal Esports

11th Place - ₹1,50,000 - ZZ

12th Place - ₹1,50,000 - Duksan Esports

13th Place - ₹1,00,000 - Rox Esports

14th Place - ₹1,00,000 - Big Brother Esports

15th Place - ₹1,00,000 - Maru Gaming

16th Place - ₹1,00,000 - Team XSpark

Individual awards

Nolbu emerged as the top star individual performer of the BGMI India vs Korea Invitational. While Favian received the best IGL award of this event as he led his team to become the undisputed champion.

Most Valuable Player - ₹3,00,000 - Nolbu (Dplus Gaming) Best IGL - ₹2,00,000 - Favian (Dplus Gaming)

Gladiators Esports, the BGIS 2023 champion, struggled across the first two days but exhibited some resistance on Day 3 and ended up in seventh position. TWM Gaming, an underdog Indian BGMI squad, ranked ninth in the overall standings, followed by Medal Esports.

Overall points table of BGMI India vs Korea Invitational (Image via Esports Amaze)

Duksan Esports, the PMPS Season 3 champion, faltered in this competition and came 12th in the event. Big Brother and Team XSpark, who had spectacular runs in BGIS 2023, failed to perform well, ending up in 14th and 16th positions, respectively.