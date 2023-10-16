BGMI India vs South Korea Invitational event: All qualified teams and dates revealed

The BGMI India vs South Korea Invitational event is all set to be hosted from October 26 to 28, 2023. This is the first time that Krafton is conducting a BGMI event between two countries. The three-day battle will feature eight teams from India and eight teams from South Korea. The complete details about this invitational tournament will be announced by officials in the next few days.

The eight Indian squads have been selected from the BGIS 2023, which ended on October 15. On the other hand, eight South Korean teams from the PUBG Mobile Pro Series have secured their spots in this upcoming tournament.

Participating teams in BGMI India vs South Korea Invitational

Here are the 16 teams that will participate in the invitational tournament:

Gladiators Esports (India) Big Brother Esports (India) Team XSpark (India) Blind Esports (India) Gods Reign (India) Medal Esports (India) Revenant Esports (India) TWM Gaming (India) Dplus KIA (South Korea) Duksan Esports (South Korea) Eagle Owls (South Korea) Emtek StormsX (South Korea) Mary Gaming (South Korea) NS RedForce (South Korea) ROX (South Korea) ZZ (South Korea)

Gladiators Esports has been in great form since the newly created club debuted in the BGMI scene this year. The powerful roster, led by Destro, became the crown champion of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023, which had a humongous prize of ₹2 crore ($245K). Their marquee player, DeltaPG, was the MVP in this grand event. The squad recently also conquered the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) Season 2, which boasted a ₹2.1 crore ($255K) prize pool.

Big Brother Esports surprised many with their strength and potential in the BGIS. They notched second place after a top-tier performance throughout the Grand Finals. Pukar-led Team XSpark and Manya-led Blind Esports were the third and fourth best performers, respectively. Gods Reign also looked confident in the tournament and claimed the fifth spot. Revenant Esports started the event with a bang but slipped to seventh in the overall standings.

South Korea's Dplus KIA, previously known as Damwon Gaming, is a wildly popular esports organization that will be participating in the upcoming Global Championship. The experienced PUBG Mobile squad has participated in numerous major events and has dominated many regional tournaments.

Duksan Esports recently emerged victorious in the PUBG Mobile Pro Series S3 and also secured a spot in the PMGC 2023. ZZ and Emtex have also delivered superb performances in regional tournaments.