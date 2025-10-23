BGMI International Cup 2025 prize pool distribution announced

The BGMI International Cup (BMIC) 2025 features a whopping prize pool of ₹1 crore ($113,000). The top teams from India, South Korea, and Japan will contest against each other in 18 matches. Two teams from the event will be selected for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025. Krafton will host the International Cup at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Delhi.The BMIC 2025 will be hosted from the October 31 to November 2. Eight Indian teams, four from Japan, and 14 from South Korea will play in this event. Orangutan from India, Reject from Japan, and Dplus from Korea have already seized their spot in the PMGC 2025 after performing well in their regional events.Prize pool distribution of BGMI International Cup 2025 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere's the prize pool distribution of BGMI International Cup 2025:First place - ₹30 lakhSecond place - ₹15 lakhThird place - ₹10 lakhFourth place - ₹7.5 lakhFifth place - ₹6.25 lakhSixth place - ₹4.5 lakhSeventh place - ₹3.75 lakhEighth place - ₹3.75 lakhNinth place - ₹2.5 lakh10th place - ₹2.5 lakh11th place - ₹2 lakh12th place - ₹2 lakh13th place - ₹1.5 lakh14th place - ₹1.5 lakh15th place - ₹1.25 lakh16th place - ₹1.25 lakhSpecial rewardsBest IGL - ₹1,25,000Best Clutch - ₹1,00,000MVP - ₹2,50,000Participating clubs in BMIC 2025Dplus (South Korea)NongShim RedForce (South Korea)Jecheon Phalanx (South Korea)DRX (South Korea)Reject (Japan)REIGNITE (Japan)Making The Road (Japan)CAG Osaka (Japan)Orangutan (India)K9 Esports (India)Team Soul (India)True Rippers (India)Nebula Esports (India)Gods Reign (India)Mysterious 4 (India)Madkings (India)The top eight performers from the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) will compete in the event. Orangutan conquered the Showdown and grabbed its spot in the Gauntlet Stage of the PMGC 2025. The Aaru-led powerhouse will aim to win another major title.K9 Esports registered second place in the BMSD 2025. The Omega-led squad recently clinched the BGMI Masters Series 2025, and has performed brilliantly in the past few months. Team Soul was third in the Showdown, and has displayed great performances under Nakul's leadership in the past three months.Dplus from South Korea recently secured the PMPS Season 2 title and also advanced to the PMGC 2025. NongShim RedForce, Jecheon Phalanx, and DRX also had a great run in the PMPS. These Korean squads will be some of the top teams to watch out for in the BGMI International Cup.Reject recently presented amazing performances in the Japan League S5 Phase 2 and lifted the trophy. The experienced squad also earned its seat in the Global Championship 2025. REIGNITE, Making The God, and CAG also looked impressive in the Japan League and finished into the top four.