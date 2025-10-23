BGMI International Cup 2025 prize pool distribution announced

By Gametube
Published Oct 23, 2025 10:47 GMT
BMIC 2025 boasts ₹1 crore in prize pool (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports, Liquipedia)
BMIC 2025 boasts ₹1 crore in prize pool (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports, Liquipedia)

The BGMI International Cup (BMIC) 2025 features a whopping prize pool of ₹1 crore ($113,000). The top teams from India, South Korea, and Japan will contest against each other in 18 matches. Two teams from the event will be selected for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025. Krafton will host the International Cup at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Delhi.

The BMIC 2025 will be hosted from the October 31 to November 2. Eight Indian teams, four from Japan, and 14 from South Korea will play in this event. Orangutan from India, Reject from Japan, and Dplus from Korea have already seized their spot in the PMGC 2025 after performing well in their regional events.

Prize pool distribution of BGMI International Cup 2025

Here's the prize pool distribution of BGMI International Cup 2025:

  • First place - ₹30 lakh
  • Second place - ₹15 lakh
  • Third place - ₹10 lakh
  • Fourth place - ₹7.5 lakh
  • Fifth place - ₹6.25 lakh
  • Sixth place - ₹4.5 lakh
  • Seventh place - ₹3.75 lakh
  • Eighth place - ₹3.75 lakh
  • Ninth place - ₹2.5 lakh
  • 10th place - ₹2.5 lakh
  • 11th place - ₹2 lakh
  • 12th place - ₹2 lakh
  • 13th place - ₹1.5 lakh
  • 14th place - ₹1.5 lakh
  • 15th place - ₹1.25 lakh
  • 16th place - ₹1.25 lakh

Special rewards

  • Best IGL - ₹1,25,000
  • Best Clutch - ₹1,00,000
  • MVP - ₹2,50,000
Participating clubs in BMIC 2025

  1. Dplus (South Korea)
  2. NongShim RedForce (South Korea)
  3. Jecheon Phalanx (South Korea)
  4. DRX (South Korea)
  5. Reject (Japan)
  6. REIGNITE (Japan)
  7. Making The Road (Japan)
  8. CAG Osaka (Japan)
  9. Orangutan (India)
  10. K9 Esports (India)
  11. Team Soul (India)
  12. True Rippers (India)
  13. Nebula Esports (India)
  14. Gods Reign (India)
  15. Mysterious 4 (India)
  16. Madkings (India)

The top eight performers from the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) will compete in the event. Orangutan conquered the Showdown and grabbed its spot in the Gauntlet Stage of the PMGC 2025. The Aaru-led powerhouse will aim to win another major title.

K9 Esports registered second place in the BMSD 2025. The Omega-led squad recently clinched the BGMI Masters Series 2025, and has performed brilliantly in the past few months. Team Soul was third in the Showdown, and has displayed great performances under Nakul's leadership in the past three months.

Dplus from South Korea recently secured the PMPS Season 2 title and also advanced to the PMGC 2025. NongShim RedForce, Jecheon Phalanx, and DRX also had a great run in the PMPS. These Korean squads will be some of the top teams to watch out for in the BGMI International Cup.

Reject recently presented amazing performances in the Japan League S5 Phase 2 and lifted the trophy. The experienced squad also earned its seat in the Global Championship 2025. REIGNITE, Making The God, and CAG also looked impressive in the Japan League and finished into the top four.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
