India’s Orangutan advances to PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025

Orangutan emerged victorious in the BGMI Showdown 2025 and earned a spot in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025. The Aaru-led squad displayed stellar performances in the showdown and ultimately lifted the trophy. After a long time, an Indian team will compete in the Global Championship, which will be played in Thailand from November 24 to December 12, 2025.The BGMI Showdown was held from September 18 to October 12 in Hyderabad, Telangana. A total of 48 teams from India contested across 21 days. The top eight teams from the tournament have reached the BGMI International Cup (BMIC) 2025, alongside four Korean and four Japanese teams. Two teams from the BMIC will be chosen for the PMGC 2025.A total of 40 teams from around the world will compete in the Global Championship 2025. The prestigious PUBG Mobile tournament will be held in multiple stages. Orangutan has qualified for the Gauntlet stage. The Grand Finals of the event will take place from December 12 to 14, 2025.Orangutan’s performances in BGMI Showdown 2025 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Aaru-led lineup looked impressive from the start and maintained its consistency throughout this 21-day event. Their star athletes, AKOP, Wizzgod, and Attanki, were phenomenal there.Orangutan kicked the Grand Finals on a high note and grabbed first place after Day 1. The team maintained its rhythm and remained in the top spot after Day 2 but struggled in the initial four matches of the third and final day, as they slipped to third place. However, the squad bounced back in the penultimate game of the event and retained the first spot.Aaru from the Orangutan was awarded the Best IGL title. The team received ₹30 lakh in prize money. The lineup will aim to deliver its best in the PMGC 2025 and win India's first international PUBG Mobile trophy.BMSD 2025 Grand Finals points table (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)K9 Esports, led by Omega, also had an excellent run in the BGMI Showdown but narrowly missed the title, securing second place. Their star player, NinjaBoi, was the tournament MVP. Team Soul also played well and ensured third position.True Rippers, Nebula, and Gods Reign also looked impressive in the Showdown. Mysterious4 and Madkings managed to finish in the top eight. These eight teams will battle in the BGMI International Cup from October 31 to November 2, 2025.