BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025: Winners, prize pool distribution, and qualified teams for BMIC and PMGC 

The BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 came to an end on October 12. Orangutan emerged as the undisputed champions, clinching its first official BGMI title and receiving a ₹30 lakh cash prize. The club also secured a spot in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025.The top eight teams from the Showdown also advanced to the BGMI International Cup (BMIC) 2025, alongside four teams from South Korea and Japan. Two teams from the BMIC will also be selected for the PMGC 2025. The International Cup is scheduled to be held from October 31 to November 2, 2025.Prize pool distribution for BMSD 2025 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Showdown boasted a total prize pool of ₹1 crore. Here is the prize pool distribution:Orangutan - ₹30 lakhK9 Esports- ₹15 lakhTeam Soul- ₹10 lakhTrue Rippers - ₹7.5 lakhNebula Esports - ₹6.25 lakhGods Reign - ₹4.5 lakhMysterious4- ₹3.75 lakhMadkings - ₹3.75 lakhFS Esports - ₹2.5 lakhTeam 8Bit - ₹2.5 lakhTeam Aryan - ₹2 lakhVictores Sumus - ₹2 lakhGodLike - ₹1.5 lakhCincinnati Kids- ₹1.5 lakhWhite Walkers - ₹1.25 lakhVasista Esports- ₹1.25 lakhSpecial rewardsBest IGL - Aaru (Orangutan) - ₹75,000Fan Favourite Player - Jonathan (GodLike) - ₹50,000Best Clutch -Snowjod (Mysterious4) ₹50,000MVP of Grand Finals - Snowjod (Mysterious4) - ₹1,00,000MVP of The Tournament - NinjaBoi (K9) - ₹2,00,000K9 Esports was also phenomenal in the BMSD 2025 as the Omega-led powerhouse claimed second position. Their star athlete, NinjaBoi, emerged as the event's MVP. Team Soul, under the leadership of Nakul, showcased brilliant performances and finished third in the tournament. True Rippers, led by Jelly, ranked fourth.Nebula Esports won the last game of the final and jumped to fifth place. Gods Reign, led by Destro, ensured sixth position. Mysterious 4 and Madkings came seventh and eighth, respectively. These top eight teams will play in the BGMI International Cup 2025.BMSD 2025 Grand Finals standings (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)FS, 8BIT, and Team Aryan had an average run in the tournament, ending up in 9th, 10th, and 11th places, respectively. Team GodLike failed to perform well in the BMSD 2025 Final and finished 13th.Cincinnati Kids and White Walkers also failed to perform well. Vasista Esports, led by Hector, faced tough challenges in the final and ended up in the bottom spot.