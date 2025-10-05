BGMI International Cup (BMIC) 2025: Qualified teams so far, dates, venue, and PMGC slots

BGMI International Cup (BMIC) 2025 is scheduled to be held from October 31 to November 2 at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Delhi. The prestigious event will feature 16 teams, which include the top eight teams from BMSD 2025, four teams from South Korea, and four from Japan.

The top two teams from BMIC will advance to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025. The winner will qualify for the Gauntlet Stage, while the runner-up will advance to the Group Stage. The total prize pool of the International Cup is ₹1 crore ($112,000).

BGMI International Cup 2025 teams so far

BMIC 2025 takes place in Delhi (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Eight out of the 16 participants for the 2025 BGMI International Cup have been confirmed. The remaining eight teams will be selected from the ongoing BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025, which will conclude on October 12. Here are the eight qualified teams:

Dplus (South Korea) NongShim RedForce (South Korea) Jecheon Phalanx (South Korea) DRX (South Korea) Reject (Japan) REIGNITE (Japan) Making The Road (Japan) CAG Osaka (Japan)

The top four South Korean teams have been selected from the PUBG Mobile Pro Series 2025 Season 2. Dplus won the tournament and also qualified for the PMGC 2025, owing to their consistency throughout the event. The experienced squad clinched PMGC 2024.

NongShim RedForce, Jecheon Phalanx, and DRX were the second, third, and fourth, respectively, in the PUBG Mobile Pro Series 2025 Season 2. These clubs will aim to perform well in the BGMI International Cup and ultimately secure their seat in the Global Championship.

Reject emerged victorious in the PUBG Mobile Japan League (PMJL) Season 5 Phase 2, dominating their opponents throughout the tournament. The renowned lineup also secured its spot in the PMGC 2025.

REIGNITE performed impressively and came second in the Japan League. Making The Road and CAG Osaka finished third and fourth, respectively. These three clubs will hope to do well in the International Cup and earn a spot in the Global Championship 2025.

PMGC 2025 slots allocation (Image via Instagram/PUBG Mobile Esports)

BGMI Showdown 2025 is currently underway in Hyderabad, India. The event kicked off on September 18 with 48 teams. During the initial stages, 24 teams were already eliminated from the competition. The remaining 24 teams are currently fighting in the semifinals. The Grand Final of the event is scheduled for October 10-12, 2025.

