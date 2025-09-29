BMSD 2025 Semifinals: All 24 teams, groups, and dates announced

The Semifinals Stage of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 is scheduled from October 4 to 7. A total of 24 teams will compete across four days. These teams have been divided into three groups, with the top eight from the Semifinals qualifying for the Grand Finals. The remaining 16 teams will move to the Survival Stage, where they must fight for the remaining eight spots at the finale.The top 12 squads from the Upper Bracket have qualified for the Semifinals. The top 12 from the Quarter Finals have advanced to the stage. Each team will have a total of 16 matches to play in the upcoming stage. The tournament is being broadcast live only on Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel.Participating teams in BMSD 2025 Semifinals View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere are the 24 teams that have been divided into three groups for the Semifinals:Group A Phoenix EsportsNebula EsportsGodLike EsportsBlitz EsportsTeam SouL8BitCincinnati KidsTrue RippersGroup BAutobotz EsportsWhite WalkersMadkings EsportsVictores SumusTeam AryanK9 EsportsGenesis EsportsFS EsportsGroup CGods ReignMYSTERIOUS 4Vasista EsportsMeta NinzaLikitha EsportsLos Hermanos EsportsOrangutanFirst CuriosityOrangutan enjoyed a fabulous run in the Upper Bracket and grabbed first place. The Aaru-led powerhouse will be one of the top contenders in the Semifinals. True Rippers, led by Jelly, was also impressive in their initial stage.Team Soul played brilliantly under the leadership of Nakul in the Upper Bracket. The fan favourite squad adopted an aggressive approach on the stage. K9 Esports, who recently won the BGMS 2025, also made a great start to the BMSD and finished seventh in the initial stage. 8Bit, Cincinnati Kids, FS, Team Aryan, and Likitha did well there and finished in the top 12.In the BMSD Quarter Finals, Nebula Esports delivered exceptional performances and clinched first position. Meanwhile, Phoenix and GodLike Esports also had a strong run in the stage and secured top-three spots. Further down, Autobotz, Mysterious, and Vasista had an impressive run.Gods Reign had a slow start to the BMSD Quarter Finals but improved on the last day and finished seventh in the scoreboard. Walters and Meta Ninza also did well in their last few games. Madkings and Meta Ninza somehow secured spots in the top 12 and qualified for the Semifinals.