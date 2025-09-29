BGMI Showdown (BMSD) Quarter Finals: Overall standings, qualified teams for Semifinals, and highlights

By Gametube
Published Sep 29, 2025 15:30 GMT
BMSD 2025 Quarter Finals ended on September 29 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
BMSD 2025 Quarter Finals ended on September 29 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

The Quarter Finals of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 concluded on September 29. The top 12 teams from the overall standings seized their spots in the semifinals, scheduled from October 4 to 7. The bottom 12 teams from the quarterfinals were eliminated from the contest. These 24 teams played 16 matches each in the stage.

Nebula Esports, led by Aadi, came out on top with 138 points in the quarterfinals. Phoenix Esports, too, had a great run, as they finished second with 122 points. GodLike Esports bounced back after their disappointing run in the Upper Bracket. The Punk-led squad acquired third spot with 121 points.

Overall standings of BMSD 2025 Quarter Finals

  1. Nebula Esports - 138 points
  2. Phoenix Esports - 122 points
  3. GodLike Esports - 121 points
  4. Autobotz Esports - 114 points
  5. MYSTERIOUS 4 - 109 points
  6. Vasista Esports - 109 points
  7. Gods Reign - 107 points
  8. White Walkers - 107 points
  9. Victores Sumus - 106 points
  10. Blitz Esports - 105 points
  11. Madkings Esports - 103 points
  12. Meta Ninza - 102 points
  13. Revenant Spark - 98 points
  14. Sinewy Esports - 89 points
  15. Wyld Fangs - 88 points
  16. 4TR Official - 83 points
  17. Medal Esports - 82 points
  18. Troy Tamilans - 80 points
  19. NoNx Esports - 71 points
  20. Bot Army - 68 points
  21. Marcos Gaming - 51 points
  22. Reckoning Esports - 46 points
  23. Gods Omen - 43 points
  24. EvoX Esports - 40 points
Autobotz grabbed fourth place with 114 points. Mysterious 4 and Vasista Esports scored 109 points each and made it to the BMSD Semifinals. Gods Reign bounced back on the final day and jumped to seventh position with 107 points. White Walkers and Victores Sumus were eighth and ninth with 107 and 106 points, respectively.

Blitz Esports also performed well on Day 4 and ranked 10th with 105 points. Madkings and Meta Ninza were 11th and 12th with 103 and 102 points, respectively. These 12 top teams reached the semifinals.

Popular club Revenant XSpark performed poorly on Day 4 and came 13th with 98 points. Sinewy Esports, who was the runner-up of the BGMS 2025, failed to perform well and faced elimination from the BMSD. Wyld Fangs, led by Manya, also faltered in the event and ranked 15th with 88 points. Some rising squads like 4TR, Troy Tamilan, NONX, and Marcos Gaming also had a disappointing run in the tournament.

Reckoning stumbled completely in the BMSD Quarter Finals, as they ended up in 22nd spot with only 46 points. Gods Omen and Evox were in the bottom two of the overall standings with 43 and 40 points, respectively.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
